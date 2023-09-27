Refugee Sea Arrivals to Greece from Turkey Pick Up Again

Society

FILE- Refugees and migrants on a plastic boat approach a Greek Coast Guard ship during a rescue operation early Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, near the Greek island from Samos. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece’s attempts to keep out refugees and migrants, with walls, drones, and sea patrols, isn’t stopping them with increases in arrivals and attempts being reported, mostly from Turkey where human smugglers operate.

They had gone to Turkey fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, primarily Syria and Afghanistan, but as far afield as sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

United Nations data in September showed sea arrivals more than doubled the roughly 12,000 migrants who were caught trying to illegally enter Greece in 2022, said The Voice of America (VOA) in a report.

Unlawful entries also picked up 65 percent in the summer along the land border with Turkey near the Evros River, a usually treacherous crossing that has taken lives, and 18 killed in August wildfires there.

https://www.voanews.com/a/illegal-migration-to-greece-surges-sparking-measures-to-shield-borders/7281297.html

“Much of this has to do with favorable weather conditions, and the receding levels of the Evros River that makes crossings easier,” Dimitris Petrovic, Deputy Regional Governor of Evros said of the uptick.

Many of the migrants are spotted and rounded up by soldiers and border police, but police officials such as Alexandros Sfeliniotis said human traffickers have become increasingly ruthless, the report added.

“They have even begun recruiting minors, paying them tiny sums of money to lead caravans of migrants through illegal crossings,” he said. “They know that minors can get off the hook easier than adult smugglers.”

Under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union – that Greece wants revised – Turkey is supposed to contain some 4.4 million refugees and migrants but has allowed smugglers to keep sending them.

Greece has denied accusations of pushbacks and said it would investigate the capsizing and sinking of a fishing boat packed with 750 people that drowned hundreds in seas near Greece, but no report it has.

With a detente holding with Turkey, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Lithuania to talk about how to contain refugees.

“We have to join forces and work together if we are going to crack down on smugglers,” said Mitsotakis but they keep coming from Turkey, which hasn’t been sanctioned for not stopping them.

Patrols are being beefed up in the Aegean Sea and the Greek and Turkish Coast Guards are said to be working together after having refused to cooperate and the countries migration ministers are talking again.