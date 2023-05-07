Refugee Rights Groups Want Detention Camp on Samos Shut Down

Society

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 5, 2016 file photo, a Greek police officer closes the main gate of Moria camp as behind her refugees and migrants protest against the EU- Turkey deal about migration inside the entrance of Moria camp in the Greek island of Lesbos. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – A refugee detention center on Samos that keeps people inside is like a prison and shouldn’t be allowed to keep operating, said the European Council of Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) and activist groups.

They said the Closed Controlled Access Centres (CCAC) in the Aegean islands, including Samos are also under tight surveillance and that Greek authorities are using intimidation tactics and pushbacks to prevent more from coming.

Samos and four other islands have been used as destinations by human smugglers in Turkey – where refugees and migrants fleeing their homelands have gone in hopes of reaching Europe, which closed its borders to them.

ECRE member PRO ASYL and Refugee Support Aegean (RSA) denounced the detention camps on the Greek islands and noted they had been built using European Union funds to replace others.

The organizations said the so-called CCAS are based on a regime of incarceration and excessive policing, making them “more akin to prison” when they are initially “heralded to provide better conditions”.

CCACs in Samos, Kos and Leros, in particular, are surrounded by an external NATO-type double security fence and other control systems. Residents are also subject to bag checks, body checks and metal detectors.

The CCACs are located in remote areas “where access is very difficult, contributing to their further isolation,” they said, adding there’s a shortage of personnel including medical staff, deficiencies in basic necessities such as hot water, baby essentials, absence of psychosocial support, frequent power cuts and delays of financial allowances.

ECRE member I Have Rights and other NGOs called for closure of the Samos center, complaining about failures to meet human rights standards including de-facto detention of unaccompanied minors, surveillance, restriction of liberty and degrading living conditions.

The Greek government has said the centers meet appropriate standards for care and has repeatedly denied pushing back refugees and migrants and defended operation of the facilities as necessary.