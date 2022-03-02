x

March 2, 2022

Greece to Grant Ukrainian Refugees One-Year Protection Status

March 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Russia Ukraine War
A woman hugs a child as people who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion arrive by bus in Athens, late Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The Greek state will provide one-year protection status along with rights to work and medical care to Ukrainian refugees entering Greece, the Migration & Asylum Ministry announced on Wednesday.

This will be issued to Ukrainian nationals within 90 days of their entering Greece, as the usual 90-day visa entry requirement for nationals of non-EU countries does not apply in their case currently, it was added.

Ukrainians who do not have any travel documents and are entering Greece via Promachonas border station in northern Greece can be provided with a document that will allow them to receive protection status, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece. Ukrainians entering Greece at this point will be able to stay briefly at a nearby hosting facility before applying for longer-term housing at the email ukraine@migration.gov.gr.

A helpline has been set up by the migration ministry at 30-213-1629600, which offers guidance in Ukrainian, English and Greek, Monday to Friday from 7:00 in the morning through 10:00 at night.

More information is available on https://migration.gov.gr/ukraine/ and at the email above.

