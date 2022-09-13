Red-hot Germany eliminates Giannis, Greece for Top 4 return after 2005

SPORTS

Germany's Dennis Schroeder, center, is challenged by Kostas Papanikolaou, left, and Giannoulis Larentzakis, right, of Greece during the Eurobasket quarterfinal basketball match between Germany and Greece in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A spectacular third period (26-10) and some tremendous 3-point shooting (17-31) pushed Germany to a 107-96 win over Greece in the 2022 EuroBasket quarterfinals. The German side is back in the Top 4 of a EuroBasket after 2005 when Dirk Nowitzki led the team to the silver medal.

Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 26 points and dished out five assists until he got ejected late in the fourth period with a fifth foul. Andreas Obst added 19 points while Franz Wagner also dropped 19 points and, together with Daniel Theis (13 points, 16 rebounds) was a pivotal part of Germany’s “Wall Defense” that contained Giannis Antetokounmpo for a large part of the decisive second half.

Giannis was near-unstoppable in the first half with 19 points and eight assists and had 12 points after the break before his ejection with five minutes to play and Greece down 96-82.

German was in complete control after dominating since the beginning of the second half.

The signs were quite positive for Greece at the break as Kostas Sloukas beat the buzzer from half court to give his team a 57-61 lead after a comeback from down 11 (25-14) in the first quarter. Germany though entered the second half with a powerful performance on both ends and made a 20-1 run to go up 77-61 with three minutes to play in the period.

Giannis became the only Greece player to make a basket in the third quarter and tried to initiate a comeback but had little help overall save from Giannoulis Larentzakis (18 points on 5-5 shots).

Source: eurohoops.net