“Red” G2 Team of Saint Nicholas Parish Secures Playoff Victory in GOARCH Basketball Championships

SPORTS

With a positive result, the “red” G2 team of the Parish of Saint Nicholas made its debut in the playoffs of the Greek Orthodox Basketball Championships of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The home team of Flushing, featuring players such as Alexia Roussou, Anastasia Varkouta, Iliana Barkoura, Silia Spyriouni, Athanasia Kartzoni, Zoe Malami, Barbara Skenderi, and Athena Glezeli, and led by their coaches Kimberly Johns and Zografos Barkouras, secured a victory against the corresponding G2 team of the Parish of Saint Paraskevi in Greenwich. In the next phase of the playoffs on Sunday, they played against the team from the Parish of Archangel Michael in Port Washington.