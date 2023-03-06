x

March 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

“Red” G2 Team of Saint Nicholas Parish Secures Playoff Victory in GOARCH Basketball Championships

March 6, 2023
By TNH Staff
Greek Orthodox Basketball League March 2023
The "red" G2 team of the Parish of Saint Nicholas in Flushing, consisting of players such as Alexia Roussou, Anastasia Varkouta, Iliana Barkoura, Silia Spyriouni, Athanasia Kartzoni, Zoe Malami, Barbara Skenderi, and Athena Glezeli, and their coaches Kimberly Johns and Zografos Barkouras. (Photo: Greek Orthodox Basketball League)

With a positive result, the “red” G2 team of the Parish of Saint Nicholas made its debut in the playoffs of the Greek Orthodox Basketball Championships of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The home team of Flushing, featuring players such as Alexia Roussou, Anastasia Varkouta, Iliana Barkoura, Silia Spyriouni, Athanasia Kartzoni, Zoe Malami, Barbara Skenderi, and Athena Glezeli, and led by their coaches Kimberly Johns and Zografos Barkouras, secured a victory against the corresponding G2 team of the Parish of Saint Paraskevi in Greenwich. In the next phase of the playoffs on Sunday, they played against the team from the Parish of Archangel Michael in Port Washington.

RELATED

SPORTS
Liverpool Humiliates Manchester United with 7-0 Rout in EPL

Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth in a stunning 7-0 rout in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

SPORTS
Olympic Ticket Sales for Paris Games Gets Off to Rocky Start
SPORTS
Greece’s Andrikopoulos Wins Silver Medal at European Indoor Athletics Championships (Video)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.