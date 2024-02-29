x

February 29, 2024

SPORTS

Red Bull F1 Boss Horner Says Team Unity Never Stronger after Complaint Dismissed

February 29, 2024
By Associated Press
Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Christian Horner was on the Red Bull pit wall for the first Formula 1 practice of the year on Thursday, a day after a complaint of alleged misconduct against him was dismissed.

Horner stayed in his role as Red Bull team principal during the internal investigation and claimed the defending champion team was more unified than ever heading into the new season.

“I’m just pleased that the process is over,” Horner told British broadcaster Sky Sports News. “I obviously can’t comment about it, but we’re here very much to focus now on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles.”

Asked if the team was unified, he said: “Within the team it’s never been stronger.”

Horner was seen meeting on Thursday in the paddock with key team personnel including car designer Adrian Newey, and he was involved in directing the team from the pit wall.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won the last three F1 titles. The team was competitive in the first practice, with Verstappen sixth and his teammate Sergio Perez 12th, although Verstappen complained the car felt “miles off” in his early runs.

The details of the allegations involving Horner have not been made public and the Red Bull company said on Wednesday the complainant has a right to appeal the verdict. Asked if he believed the matter was at an end, Horner told Sky: “I can’t give you any further comment but the process has been conducted and concluded.”

The 50-year-old Horner has been the team principal since Red Bull entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ championships.

Red Bull won four drivers’ titles in a row with Sebastian Vettel from 2010-13, and three titles with Verstappen since 2021. Red Bull won all but one of the 22 races last season, with 19 wins for Verstappen and two for Perez, and its redesigned car is widely considered the fastest on the grid for 2024.

___
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH AP Sports Writer

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Christian Horner was on the Red Bull pit wall for the first Formula 1 practice of the year on Thursday, a day after a complaint of alleged misconduct against him was dismissed.

