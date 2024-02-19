Red Bull and Beyond: 7 Extreme Challenges for Adventure-Seekers in 2024

Travel

In May 2024, Red Bull Can You Make It? will see teams of three start in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, or Milan and attempt to reach Berlin, Germany, one week later. The catch?

They won’t have access to phones, cash, or credit cards. Instead, each team must barter for everything from food and transport to accommodation using only cans of Red Bull.

Global adventure tourism is a $282.1 billion market, and Red Bull is no stranger to tapping into it.

The energy drink company challenges adventure-seekers to cross Europe in seven days using only cans of their famous beverage as currency.

Part adventure race, part marketing campaign, this competition is one of many examples of companies capitalizing on the burgeoning appeal of adventure travel. Indeed, experts predict the adventure tourism market will grow by 15.2% annually between now and 2030.

Here are six more of the world’s most extreme events that tap into the demand.

The Patagonian Expedition Race

Nicknamed “The Last Wild Race,” the Patagonian Expedition Race is a nonstop event through Southern Patagonia’s remote and challenging terrain. Teams of four have up to 10 days to cover more than 310 miles, relying on teamwork, strategy, and orientation to cross the finish line.

Along the way, they do everything from trekking and mountaineering to trail running, mountain biking, and kayaking. As a bonus, the organizers only reveal the route to teams 24 hours before the race begins.

The first Patagonian Expedition Race took place in 2004. The 14th edition will happen this year between Oct. 22 and Nov. 1.

Red Bull X-Alps

Self-proclaimed as “the world’s toughest adventure race,” the Red Bull X-Alps challenges approximately 30 elite “hike-and-fly” athletes to navigate more than 745 miles (1,200 km) across the Alps by foot and paraglider.

An extreme feat of physical endurance, competitors hike thousands of meters of vertical ascent and run as far as 62 miles (100 km) daily. The fastest athletes finish in six to seven days, but the event lasts almost two weeks.

The Red Bull X-Alps started in 2003 and has occurred every two years since. If that trend continues, the next race will be in the summer of 2025.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

The “ World’s Toughest Row ” is a 3000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic Ocean. Beginning in December each year, crews of one to four people leave San Sebastian de la Gomera in Spain and row to the finish line at Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua.

Sleep deprivation and 20-foot waves are just two of the many obstacles rowers face. However, no two journeys are the same. For example, a four-man crew called The Four Oarsmen completed the challenge in 29 days, 14 hours, and 34 minutes. By contrast, Daryl Farmer took 96 days to row across solo, steering without a rudder for the final 1200 miles.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge takes place annually, with limited spaces that fill up fast. It’s expensive, too. The entrance fee alone costs €20,500, plus a €1,000 registration fee per crew member.

Peking to Paris Motor Challenge

The Peking to Paris Motor Challenge is an iconic endurance motor rally where competitors drive vintage and classic cars over 8,500 miles from Beijing, China, to Paris, France. They have 36 days to cross a dozen countries over all terrain types as quickly as possible.

The race dates back to 1907, when its pioneers successfully drove this ambitious route for the first time. After being rescheduled from 2022, the 8th Peking to Paris Motor Challenge will take place between May 18 and June 23 this year. While no spaces remain, hopeful participants can express their interest in the 2025 event.

The Mongol Rally

If Peking to Paris is the grandfather of adventure motor rallies, the Mongol Rally would be his playful and irreverent grandchild.

Self-described as “motoring stupidity on a global scale,” teams drive the smallest, cheapest vehicles possible more than 10,000 miles — usually from just outside Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, to Ulan-Ude, Russia.

There is no set route or actual rules, and the event’s organizers, The Adventurists, offer no backup or support. Participants must navigate their made-up route, fix their inevitable mechanical issues, and overcome whatever other obstacles arise on their way to the finish line.

The next Mongol Rally starts on July 13 and ends on Aug. 24.

The Yukon Arctic Ultra

The Yukon Arctic Ultra is the world’s coldest and hardest ultramarathon. It covers several distances – 100 miles, 300 miles, and 430 miles – all of which follow the Yukon Quest Trail. Alongside the extreme feat of physical endurance, participants brave temperatures as low as -40°F through some of Canada’s harshest landscapes.

Not everybody chooses to run the Yukon Arctic Ultra. The race permits snow mountain bikes and cross-country skis, too. Regardless, the long nights, snow-covered terrain, lack of human contact, and ever-present threat of frostbite make this an immensely challenging undertaking.

The 2024 Yukon Arctic Ultra begins on Feb. 4.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.