Recovering Greece Ranked World’s Seventh Best Place to Retire in 2024

ATHENS – After withstanding a brutal economic and austerity crisis from 2010-18 that brought vivid images of riots and protests, Greece has recovered financially and was listed 7th in the world as the best place to retire.

The was by the site International Living which cited the climate, low cost-of-living compared to other countries – especially the United States – healthy foods, history, culture, and residences from high-end to funky to islands.

“Greece has perpetually been a dream vacation destination topping bucket lists across the world. The allure of its ancient history and famous archaeological ruins, sun-splashed islands, and fresh, healthy cuisine bring multitudes to Greece each year,” said the site.

“Whether you prefer the bustle of a large city, or desire a village retreat, appealing options abound. The population of Greece hovers around 10 million, with 3 million living in Athens and just shy of 1 million in Thessaloniki. The Cretan city of Heraklion boasts 150,000, the largest city located on a Greek island,” it added.

While purchase prices of homes and rentals for apartments are far lower than urban areas in the United States and the cost of living is 30-50 percent less, Greece’s recovery and investor interest is seeing shortages of residences and spiking rents and buying costs, along with a cumbersome bureaucracy.

Suellen Curkendall, who recently moved with her husband to the island of Syros, told the site that, “We chose Greece because it is one of the few countries with a Golden Visa option based on property rather than on making a large investment in a business. That plus the warmer winters sealed the deal.’’

You should also be able to afford private health care facilities as while doctors are excellent, public hospitals often lack basic needs and equipment and private nurses are needed to be hired in some cases.

But doctor’s visits and health care costs are far cheaper, doctors charging $30-$100 if they are private, $50 for a dental cleaning and $60 for an eye exam and drugs are also inexpensive. You’ll need a residency permit, or be able to afford up to 500,000 euros ($548,5040) for a Golden Visa.

Greeks of the Diaspora who acquire citizenship will pay up to 45 percent taxes on their income, the country having one of the highest tax brackets in the world for those making as little as 40,000 euros ($43,880) annually.

There’s also the noted Greek hospitality and a culture of cafes and tavernas and public gathering places, with Athens acquiring a buzz for its funky areas and coffee shop culture when you can luxuriate and take your time with friends.

“It’s a very laid back, slower pace of life, allowing for personal connection and downtime. Outdoor living is highly valued, the cafe and restaurant tables and chairs remaining outside for alfresco enjoyment as long as possible, avoiding the ‘winter blues’ that can take hold, the site said.

“We find Greeks genuinely friendly, and they have such a helpful attitude!” said Curkendall. “Greece came out as the winner in our search for a European retirement destination due to the climate and proximity to the sea. We just didn’t have that back in the US, and look forward to longer temperate seasons where we can enjoy more outdoor activities.”

There are many Expat communities in Greece and making new Greek friends is easy because of the hospitality and Greek language courses are in abundance if you want to learn to speak, read and write.

“Living in Greece can be challenging sometimes, but not one day has gone by since my arrival that I have regretted moving to Greece. Yes, there is a steep learning curve, and the bureaucracy can be mind-numbing, but with patience, persistence, and a smile on your face, doors open, and magic happens,” is how Curkendall put it.