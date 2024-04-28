x

April 28, 2024

Recovering After Brutal Attack, Irene Tahliambouris Returns Home

April 28, 2024
By The National Herald
Screen Shot 2024-04-27 at 17.42.39
Irene Tahliambouris has returned home and is recovering after being attacked on the steps of St. Demetrios in Jamaica. Photo:. FACEBOOK

Irene Tahliambouris, the 68-year-old Greek-American who was the victim in a brutal robbery and assault at the entrance of the Church of St. Demetrios in Jamaica, has been discharged and is now recovering at home. The attack occurred approximately two weeks ago when she was going into the church to attend a service.

According to a report by the Queens Chronicle, the unfortunate woman, who was initially hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and was feared to be in a critical condition, has gradually recovered and has returned home. She is now trying to recover from the shock and hopes to regain full functionality, despite the severity of her injuries.

On the other hand, the 16-year-old perpetrator of the attack, who has now been detained, faces the possibility of a 25-year prison sentence if convicted on all charges against him, according to the provisions of current legislation.

The spokeswoman for the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that the perpetrator has been identified in at least one other violent robbery case, again targeting a woman, which occurred three days earlier on April 4 in the Rochdale Village area of Jamaica.

In that previous incident, the perpetrator followed a woman who had made a cash withdrawal from a bank, threatened her with a weapon, and demanded her money and car keys. The victim only gave him the keys, allowing him to enter her vehicle and drive away in an unknown direction. It is worth noting that in the case of the 68-year-old victim, the perpetrator’s behavior was much more violent, as he threw her from the top of the stairs, risking even fatal injury.

“The viciousness with which the defendant is accused of having committed the robbery at the church struck the city at its core,” Katz said.

