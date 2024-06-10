Record June Heat – 111.2 Degrees – Blankets Cyprus, Wave Will Persist

Society

ΝΙCOSIA – The heat is on Cyprus, where the temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit) on June 7, setting a record for the month and with more coming, hot air masses crossing from Northern Africa.

The Cypriot Meteorological Department confirmed the record as the Mediterranean – like the American West – cooked in broiling temperatures that’s being attributed largely to climate change, the problem largely ignored by world governments.

The record was 10 degrees Celsius above the average highest temperature for June after it began rising earlier in the previous week as the waves crossed the seas from the African continent, which has also brought Sahara sand.

Cypriot meteorologists said temperatures will stay over 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for days and issued an orange alert warning people of the dangers of exposure to high heat and direct sunlight, said China’s state run news agency Xinhua.

According to local media, a 60-year-old man was hospitalized with symptoms of heat stroke, no report whether municipal authorities have opened public buildings with air conditioning for those who don’t have any or the vulnerable and elderly.

Cyprus typically experiences spells of high temperatures during summer months, with the highest-ever temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius (115.16 Fahrenheit) being recorded on Sept. 4, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.