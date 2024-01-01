Recipes with Fennel for a Healthy Start to the New Year

Fennel and orange salad with walnuts. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
Fennel is a flavorful ingredient in Greek cuisine, often used in dishes with meats or seafood and in savory pies featuring a variety of greens. Highly nutritious, fresh fennel bulbs are a good source of vitamin C and packed with dietary fiber, well-known for aiding in digestion. With anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, fennel can help with cardiovascular health and can also aid in managing weight.
According to the article ‘Fennel in the Garden’ by Ken Adams and Dan Drost, available on the Utah State University website, “fennel was prized by the ancient Greeks and Romans who used it as medicine, food, and insect repellent.”
Fennel tea “was believed to give courage to the warriors prior to battle,” Adams and Drost noted, adding that in “Greek mythology, Prometheus used a giant stalk of fennel to carry fire from Olympus to earth.”
Try the following recipes with fennel as an accompaniment to your favorite roasted meat or seafood dishes.
Fennel and Orange Salad with Walnuts
1 medium-large fennel bulb
1 medium-large orange
1/4 cup walnuts, halves or coarsely chopped, if preferred
Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons Greek red wine vinegar
Remove any discolored outer portion of the fennel bulb and rinse under cool water. Reserve any young fronds for garnish. Pat dry with a paper towel. Using a mandolin slicer, shave the fennel as thinly as possible and place in a salad bowl. A sharp knife can also be used to thinly slice the fennel. Peel and section the orange, slice sections into bite-sized pieces, if preferred, and add to the sliced fennel. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Add the Greek extra virgin olive oil and the vinegar, toss to combine. Garnish with any reserved fennel fronds, if desired, top with walnuts, and serve immediately. Fennel will brown a bit if left out too long. The discoloration has no effect on the taste, but be aware if you plan on leaving the fennel salad out on a buffet for more than an hour or two.
Roasted Fennel
3 fennel bulbs
4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh fennel fronds
1 lemon, zested
1/2 teaspoon fine Greek sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
A squeeze of fresh lemon juice form the zested lemon
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper and set aside. Remove any discolored outer portion of the fennel bulb and rinse under cool water. Trim the root end and cut off the stems. Cut each bulb into 4 wedges from the stem to the root. Place the fennel wedges in a bowl and add the olive oil, fennel fronds, lemon zest, salt, and freshly ground pepper. Toss gently to coat the fennel.
Transfer the fennel wedges to the prepared baking pan. Roast for 15-20 minutes, or until the wedges are caramelized at the edges and tender. Serve with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
