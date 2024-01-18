x

Realities and Conclusions from the Iowa Caucuses

January 18, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts after speaking at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Facts are – still – facts. Donald Trump triumphed in the Iowa caucuses. He crushed DeSantis with more than a 30% difference. A record-breaking percentage.

If a candidate in Russia, China, or Turkey were to win over their opponent by 30%, we, the… great democrats of the West, would tear open our shirts, screaming that the elections were stolen. (Ironically, 66% of Iowa voters believe that Biden did indeed steal the elections!)

And so, Trump’s path to victory as the Republican candidate for the presidency and possibly for re-election in the United States opens wide (more below).

There are many explanations for Trump’s historic victory in Iowa.

For me, the most important is neither the results of his presidency nor, obviously, his character. If he were judged by those, he would have disappeared from the country’s political life years ago.

For me, the most important explanation has to do with the relationship he has developed with the people. He has bonded closely with them. They see him as one of their own. Representing their interests.

It doesn’t matter that he is a billionaire with a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School of the University in Pennsylvania (an Ivy League institution).

The most convincing explanation for his great victory is that his supporters want to protect him from going to jail because they believe he represents them. They are convinced that he is being persecuted because of them… because they believe he is being pursued for fighting the corrupt Washington system, the deep state, and the media.

As one of his voters said a couple of days ago, “God sent me to vote for Trump.”

So, if this relationship between Trump and Republican voters is not disturbed, then he will be the candidate for the presidency and possibly the next president.

What needs to happen to avoid this?

I have now come to the conclusion, after this week’s results, that Biden should withdraw. Without Biden, Trump will have to run on his record and his history. He will lose his vulnerable, easy target. There will be a demand for the transfer of power to the new generation, away from the daily chaos and hatred of the past.

Will Biden withdraw, or at least replace the vice president with someone who would ensure a successful completion of his term in case something happens to him?

The latter is more likely than the former. But perhaps even that is no longer enough for Trump’s supporters to abandon their idol.

