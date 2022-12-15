Real Madrid Signs 16yo Endrick; Leaving Palmeiras When 18

SPORTS

FILE - Palmeiras' Endrick, left, celebrates his teammate Dudu's goal against Fortaleza during a Brazilian soccer league match in Sao Paulo, (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

MADRID — Real Madrid has reached a deal to sign young Brazilian sensation Endrick from Palmeiras.

The 16-year-old forward will join Madrid when he turns 18, the club said in a statement on Thursday. He will continue with Brazilian club Palmeiras until then.

Financial details were not immediately released, but Brazilian media said the deal was worth nearly 60 million euros ($64 million).

It’s a similar agreement Madrid reached with Flamengo for Vinícius Júnior and Santos for Rodrygo. Madrid paid the Brazilian teams some 45 million euros for each.

Palmeiras is the club from which Gabriel Jesus moved to Manchester City a few years ago.

Endrick is Brazil’s most promising star. He turned professional after turning 16 and played a few matches for Palmeiras as a starter. Palmeiras, the club with the most titles in Brazil, won the Brazilian league this year.