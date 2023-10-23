x

October 23, 2023

Real Housewives Star Katsanevas Decries Rumors Hubby Likes Guys

October 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Angie Katsanevas Instagram
The newest member of the cast on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is Greek-American Angie Katsanevas. (Photo: Instagram)

NEW YORK – You might need a calculator to keep up with who’s supposedly sleeping with who, but Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas is really upset over rumors her husband Shawn Trujillo was having affairs with men.

This is all fodder for the faux celebrity grist mill that cranks up ratings and revenues and relies on unverified rumors to keep it going, exemplified in this brouhaha between the two men famous for being housewives on TV.

Katsanevas, daughter of Greek immigrants, lashed out at her co-star Monica Garcia for spreading the story about her husband and denied it was true although Garcia said she heard it from someone who heard it from someone else.

Garcia repeated it during one of the shows, telling Katsanevas that there are rumors that her husband, who works as a hairstylist,  sleeps with men.

https://heavy.com/entertainment/real-housewives/angie-katsanevas-monica-garcia-odd-husband/

Katsanevas denounced the gossip, telling Garcia, “You are saying things that you don’t have any facts to back,” but Garcia repeated it on another show, just to keep the rumor rolling apparently.

On another RHOSLC episode – that’s what they call it – Katsanevas was told that Meredith Marks alleged to Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow that her husband cheated on her with men. But Garcia later told Katsanevas that the stories are common knowledge in Salt Lake City.

“I didn’t hear it from Meredith,” Garcia told her. “I heard it from the Salt Lake City streets. I’m telling you about the rumors out there, Angie.”

“Everyone here is talking s*** behind your back, I’m the only one saying it to your face. And you hate me for that when you should be hating all the other people.” Garcia said, keeping it going.

On yet another show specializing in this kind of stuff, Garcia was asked where she heard rumors about Trujillo, who has been married to Katsanevas for nearly 30 years and shares a daughter with her.

“I actually heard that rumor from multiple people over time,” she told host Andy Cohen. “Friends, certain circles. I’m not going to go there. I’m gonna save that for the reunion,” she said. Ka-ching!

Marks, another member of the show, had an interview with a podcast host who alleges her ex-boyfriend “used to hook up” with Katsanevas, as fans speculated Angie and her husband are allegedly in an open marriage. Must be a rumor.

The National Herald

