Re-Envisioning Leadership Institutions in the Diaspora

FILE - Children of the Greek-American Community of New England with Metropolitan Methodios of Boston during their Autumn Camping program at the Metropolis Camp Center in Contoocook, New Hampshire. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of Boston)

The Greek-American Community is experiencing a protracted leadership crisis. Until now, much of the criticism has been directed toward the Archbishop of America, considering his role as spiritual leader of the Community. In all fairness, however, he does not deserve the full brunt of the blame. For years now, it has become apparent that the leadership problem in the Greek-American Community is structural, yet little has been done to address this critical issue.

Setting aside the Archbishop’s hangup with amending the Archdiocesan charter, which triggered a widespread reaction because it was clearly geared toward the wrong direction, the public discourse and planning needed to address these chronic structural issues and renew community institutions was never advanced institutionally. This represents a major problem.

One need not look far, since the deficits are apparent to the naked eye. Indicatively, with the number of students attending our community schools is continually on the decline, the pay gap between Greek school teachers and their colleagues at other public and parochial schools continues to widen, making the situation untenable for the former. Meanwhile, investment capital and endowments for Greek education are essentially non-existent.

The situation is equally difficult in higher education. The Archdiocese’s institution in Boston does not possess a competitive department of classical and Hellenic studies, nor does it cultivate the necessary knowledge and skills regarding the Greek language, or other related Hellenic qualities among most of its students and seminarians. As a result, more and more people are beginning to ask themselves if it would be more expedient for future clergy and other officeholders in the Community to be educated and trained at universities in Greece and Cyprus instead. This way, the organic bonds with the centers of the Hellenism would at least be maintained.

The situation is not better in other sectors. The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York appears has been unable to hold elections for years now due to ongoing infighting. Even the organization of the annual Greek Independence Day Parade – its quintessential duty – has been jeopardized due to its current dysfunctionality. Therefore, it is not even worth discussing the need for this institution to take on broader initiatives.

This pessimism extends to the national level as well. The work being done by Mr. Endy Zemenides and HALC and Mr. Nicholas Larigakis at the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) as well as the firm of Manatos and Manatos to promote Hellenic issues in Washington, DC are pleasant exceptions to the general rule. Still, the efforts of a handful of people at a few organizations are not enough, and although there are many prominent Greek-Americans out there who possess the money and presence necessary to make a difference, the coherence and effectiveness of the so-called ‘Greek lobby’ does not compare to that of the Armenian lobby, let alone the Jewish lobby.

Somewhere here, Greek-American leaders need to come under public scrutiny so it might finally be understood that wealth should not automatically be mistaken for strategic planning, organizational talent, or political genius. Unfortunately, there is a significant number of Greek-American power brokers who are content to use their wealth to promote their personal agenda and leverage their individual position instead of applying it toward the collective benefit of the Community.

For example, the prospect of supporting our community schools with endowments that would prove to be a game changer for Hellenic Paideia in the U.S. is trumped by the ‘prestige’ of appeal of making a lucrative donation to a university. Most of these universities already have more money that they know what to do with, while also recently becoming a battleground for the imposition of a woke agenda that is hostile toward Hellenism.

Of course, it is their right to allocate their wealth any way they see fit, but at the same time, it is a huge mistake for the organized Hellenic Community to waste time and gray matter on them, allowing them to set its agenda. It is obvious that better and more systematic organization is needed to create a safety valve within the Community. Moreover, innovative new ways need to be found to activate grass roots involvement. The positions and objectives of the Community cannot be exclusively shaped by the interests and preferences of a small power elite. There is a need for an institutional apparatus to resolve issues and make strategic decisions.

Naturally, grand benefactors have always played an important role in Greek history, but so have Greek Communities of the Diaspora, which were organized at the grass roots level. Perhaps the time has come for formal Greek Communities to be established in major metropolises across America, according to the example of others centers of the Diaspora, to enhance pluralism and democratic participation in matters of organization and administration. A change in the leadership model might help engage new voices and spark innovative solutions.

