January 6, 2023

Re-Elected Greek-American New York State Senators Sworn In

January 6, 2023
By The National Herald
New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes was sworn in for his third term with his wife, young son, and parents by his side. (Photo: Twitter/ Sen. Andrew Gounardes)

NEW YORK – The re-elected Greek-American New York State Senators were sworn in and are expected to be called upon to make critical decisions in their new two-year term.

Michael Gianaris, first elected to the State Senate in 2011, was re-elected once again, and was also re-elected as Senate Deputy Leader. He looked forward to a productive term with even more pivotal bills on the agenda which will shape the political direction of New York State.

In fact, Sen. Gianaris already appears determined to promote a more progressive agenda, which is also reflected in his public expression of disapproval of Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice to head the State Court of Appeals, promoting the view that a judge should be selected with a different perspective on the principles of criminal justice.

In his related post on social media, Gianaris praised, among other things, the fact that all the newly elected Democratic senators are women, noting that this is a first in the history of the New York State Senate.

New York State Senator James Skoufis was sworn in for his third term. (Photo: Twitter/ Sen. James Skoufis)

Joining Gianaris, Greek-Americans Andrew Gounardes and James Skoufis also won re-election and are consolidating their position in the State Senate, despite the constant change in the political landscape.

This year, Sen. Gounardes was re-elected, but in the 26th District, which was quite different compared to the past, due to redistricting, with the result that, in some areas, he was essentially a new candidate, leading him to go out on the road to connect with the citizens in a greater frequency than in the recent past.

“I was sworn in to begin my third term in the New York State Senate and my first in the 26th District. I’m excited to work and continue to fight for the people of Brooklyn,” Sen. Gounardes posted on social media.

 

New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Senator Michael Gianaris)

Along the same lines was the statement of Sen. James Skoufis, who was re-elected in Orange County at a time when many New York State districts outside the city were turning to more conservative candidates.

“It is an honor to be sworn into office representing the constituents of Orange County. We look forward to getting back to work to ensure residents in every district have the strong voice they deserve in Albany,” said Sen. Skoufis, who like Gounardes is also beginning his third term in the State Senate.

