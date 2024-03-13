x

March 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 58ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

SPORTS

Raya Helps Arsenal Beat Porto on Penalties to Reach Champions League Quarterfinals

March 12, 2024
By Associated Press
ARSENAL-PORTO
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, center, scores during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London, Tuesday March 12, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

LONDON  — Arsenal’s 14-year wait for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals is over, thanks largely to David Raya’s penalty saves.

Raya tipped one spot kick by Porto’s Wendell against the post and then palmed away another from Galeno to secure a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium.

It ended a long streak of round-of-16 losses for Arsenal, which had been eliminated at this stage in its last seven appearances in the competition but won 1-0 to level the aggregate score at 1-1.

And it was a massive moment for Raya, who was brought in last summer to replace Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1 — a decision that has been frequently questioned by the club’s supporters this season.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling for me personally, first time in the Champions League and for the club to get into the quarterfinals for the first time in so many years,” Raya said. “We’ve worked a lot on penalties this year and all the hard work with the goalie coach and the team has paid off.”

It was the first penalty shootout in the Champions League since the 2016 final won by Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona also reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Napoli in Tuesday’s other game to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Arsenal trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal — when Galeno scored the winner deep into stoppage time — but went level through Leandro Trossard’s 41st-minute goal. Neither side could find another goal despite extra time as Porto’s disciplined defensive tactics largely held Arsenal at bay.

Arsenal endured seven straight round-of-16 losses under Arsene Wenger from 2011-17, the last time the London club played in the competition. Porto last reached the quarterfinals in 2021 but hasn’t been past that stage since winning the title in 2004 under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now has a chance to do what Wenger never could — win Europe’s biggest trophy.

“So happy. It has been 14 years, which is a long time for a club like Arsenal and it shows how difficult it was,” said Arteta, whose team is also top of the Premier League. “We really had to dig in to find the magic moment at the end. We’re starting to create an unbelievable energy in the stadium, we were all pushing to get it done and together we have done it.”

Porto had snatched the win with a last-minute long-range strike in the home leg and did its best to protect that advantage with a combination of stout defending and a variety of time-wasting techniques.

But the hosts did have a couple of chances in the first half, with striker Evanilson shooting narrowly wide from outside the area in the 16th after Arsenal gave the ball away and then drawing a good save from Raya from the center of the area in the 22nd.

Arsenal’s sustained pressure finally paid off when Trossard scored with a low shot inside the far post after being teed up in the area by Martin Odegaard. The shot went through the legs of veteran defender Pepe, who at 41 is the oldest outfield player to play in a Champions League match and the same age as Arteta.

Arsenal had a second goal ruled out in the second half when Odegaard put the ball into an empty net but Kai Havertz was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Diogo Costa moments before.

Gabriel Jesus nearly scored straight after coming on in the 83rd minute with a shot that nearly snuck between Costa’s legs but deflected out for a corner.

Odegaard had a great chance moments later after Bukayo Saka burst forward and drew a save from Costa, with the rebound landing at the Norway midfielder’s feet, but he fired wide with the net gaping.

Porto substitute Mehdi Taremi had the first chance in extra time when he broke into the area in the 101st but curled his shot wide of the far post. Saka then had a shot blocked at the last moment in the 110th after being teed up by substitute Eddie Nketiah in the box.

Odegaard, Havertz, Saka and Declan Rice all scored for Arsenal in the penalty shootout, setting up Raya’s decisive save when he dove to his left to deny Galeno.

RELATED

SPORTS
Relegation Battler Celta Vigo Sacks Rafa Benítez After Just Five Wins This Season

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Celta Vigo has fired coach Rafa Benítez after winning just five league games this season.

SPORTS
Commanders Agree to Sign Quarterback Marcus Mariota to a 1-Year Deal, AP Source Says
SPORTS
With Embiid Out, the 76ers Are Sliding Toward a Play-in Round that Could Have Several Stars in 2024

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Russian Military Transport Plane with 15 People on Board Has Crashed on Takeoff, Officials Say

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board crashed on Tuesday while taking off from an air base in western Russia, the Defense Ministry said.

WASHINGTON  — President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with a decisive victory in swing-state Georgia on Tuesday, overcoming concerns about his leadership from within his own party as the 2024 presidential contest shifts to a general election rematch that many voters do not want.

CULVER CITY, Calif. - U.

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held its 16th Annual ‘Tsipourovradia’ celebration at St.

WEST NYACK, NY – The Empire State is alive and well! On March 3, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand Lodge with Grand Governor Marianne Boutsioulis and the District 6 Lodge with Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lt.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.