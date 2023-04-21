Ransom Unpaid, Hackers Release Cyprus University Personal Data Files

Society

NICOSIA – Hackers who shut down the Open University of Cyprus in stealing massive amounts of personal data released it after their demand for 100,000 euros ($109,789) wasn’t paid by a deadline.

The group calls itself Medusa and said it wanted the ransom to be paid in cryptocurrency in return for not putting the details online, holding it for a month after breaching the university’s files, The Cyprus Mail reported.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/04/20/hackers-release-stolen-open-university-of-cyprus-data-on-dark-web/

The hackers had set a deadline of April 20 for the university to comply and had published a page on the Dark Web with a countdown timer and the amount to be paid but it ticked off and expired without a reply.

Information Technology forensics expert Dino Pastos told the newspaper that the ransom page went offline for a while but came back up without the timer and in its place the hackers placed a download button for the files.

He told the paper that it wasn’t a hoax nor a bluff and that the hackers had given samples of files they had illegally obtained from the university as proof they had them, no word on what they contained specifically.

From those samples, Pastos guesses that the full dump may consist of tens of gigabytes or “maybe even terabytes” of data, so much that it could take days to download and open.

He said the hackers had managed to access the university’s entire electronic infrastructure. “They got into the file server, the mail server, personal files, contacts – the whole shebang. This is huge,” he said, after earlier criticism the defenses were inadequate there and state institutions.

Earlier, Pastos told another media outlet that the leaked data could contain passwords, files, photos, medical certificates, and emails, among other personal information now accessible.

He said that could now put at risk those whose information is public and could also find themselves targets of cyberattacks on social media and other websites because their passwords could now be exposed.