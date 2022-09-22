Rally Held in Athens to Commemorate 2018 Killing of Zak Kostopoulos

Society

Rally held in Athens to commemorate 2018 killing of gay activist Zak Kostopoulos. (Photo by Vasilis Rebapis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A rally was held in central Athens on Wednesday evening to commemorate the 2018 killing of gay rights activist Zak Kostopoulos.

Police stopped traffic on Stadiou Avenue as some 800 people marched on with banners.

Earlier this year, the owner of a jewelry store and a real estate office were found guilty of beating Zak on September 21, 2018, who died while being transferred to hospital.