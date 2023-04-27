Rainy Forecast Threatens Saturday Flag-Raising Event before 5th Avenue Parade

General News

NEW YORK – With a rainy forecast for Saturday, April 29, there are concerns that the outdoor flag-raising ceremony with the Evzones in attendance in Athens Square Park in Astoria may be cancelled. It should be noted that the flag-raising on March 25 was cancelled due to rain, but was rescheduled for the next day. However, with the New York Greek Independence Parade set for Sunday, April 30, there is no time to reschedule the Saturday flag-raising event in Astoria.

While some rain is also in the forecast for Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, it is expected to mostly hold off until later in the day, hours after the Greek Parade has already marched up 5th Avenue.

According to the head of the Cultural Committee, Nomiki Kastanas, the president of the Parade Committee, Philip Christopher, explained that, if the estimates for bad weather conditions on Saturday are confirmed, then the event in Athens Square will be cancelled.

As mentioned above, the National Weather Service’s forecast is much milder for Sunday and, barring any major changes to the forecast, the weather is not expected to greatly affect the 5th Avenue parade.

At the same time, while waiting for the arrival of the Evzones on April 26, the Parade Committee also had a reason to smile regarding the financial aspect of the parade as $103,000 has been raised. As the Archdiocese of America is covering the expenses for the Evzones and with the significant participation of sponsors for the Parade Gala at the Hilton, it seems that even under pressure, this year’s call to support the parade has been answered.