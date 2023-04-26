Rail Regulator RAS to Summons OSE, Hellenic Train after Investigating Tempi Crash

Society

ATHENS – The Regulatory Authority for Railways (RAS) on Wednesday announced that it is summoning the Railways Organisation of Greece (OSE) and Hellenic Train SA to a hearing regarding alleged violations that led to the February 28 rail disaster at Tempi, after completing an ex officio investigation into the tragic accident.

According to sources, the investigation revealed irregularities in both the training of the station master on duty at the time of the accident and his transfer to the position, due to his age. It also found that safety protocols were not followed by both the station master and the train driver.

Once the hearing is completed, RAS will issue its final decision regarding the accident, which will outline the alleged violations in detail and the penalties that are called for, as well as making binding recommendations for improving safety systems at railway bodies and proposals for an overall improvement of rail transport safety.