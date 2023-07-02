x

July 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Science

Radiation for Food Processing: Is it safe?

July 2, 2023
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Vegetables. Photo: Ella Olson/ https://www.freshnlean.com/recipes/
Vegetables. (Photo by Ella Olson/ https://www.freshnlean.com/recipes/)

The use of radiation in food processing started in the early 1920s. Later in 1950-1960s the U.S. Army started to conduct experiments and this was expanded globally. Radiation is a ‘natural’ part of processing of food, used for:

Destroying microorganisms, bacteria, or bugs

Halting the sprouting of potatoes, onions, and garlic

Reducing the maturation and rotting of fruit and vegetables

Raising the shelf life of meat and seafood

Some countries allow the use of radiation, but many foods still need other procedures to ensure safety and longer life. Also, irradiated food products or products that contain irradiated ingredients have to be labelled – but not because of danger due to radiation. Irradiated food products are not bad for your health due to radiation itself. Simply said, these procedures do not transfer radiation to your body. The European Food Safety Association accepted that it is a good practice for food disinfection. However, European Commission worries about this has a bad impact on food safety during production – making companies complacent regarding other disinfection requirements.

In 2019, 14 European Countries certified facilities using this type of ionized radiation for food. Nevertheless, many consumers are not willing to buy food products which are processed in this way. Meanwhile in Australia, there is a proposal to raise the maximum level of radiation.

The FDA has approved a source of radiation for use in food products, if the procedure is safe – when Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and Good Irradiation Practices (GIPs) are used. The FDA requires that irradiated foods bear the international symbol for irradiation, however. Look for the ‘Radura’ symbol along with the statement “Treated with radiation” or “Treated by irradiation” on the food label.

 

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before each herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant, or are under the age of 6.

 

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

 

RELATED

Science
Hungry Ticks Can Use this Static Trick to Land on you and your Pets

NEW YORK — Hungry ticks have some slick tricks.

Science
European Telescope Launched to Hunt for Clues to Universe’s Darkest Secrets
Health
Walgreens Offers Special Weekend Discount for Veterans, Active Duty Military

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.