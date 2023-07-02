Radiation for Food Processing: Is it safe?

Science

The use of radiation in food processing started in the early 1920s. Later in 1950-1960s the U.S. Army started to conduct experiments and this was expanded globally. Radiation is a ‘natural’ part of processing of food, used for:

Destroying microorganisms, bacteria, or bugs

Halting the sprouting of potatoes, onions, and garlic

Reducing the maturation and rotting of fruit and vegetables

Raising the shelf life of meat and seafood

Some countries allow the use of radiation, but many foods still need other procedures to ensure safety and longer life. Also, irradiated food products or products that contain irradiated ingredients have to be labelled – but not because of danger due to radiation. Irradiated food products are not bad for your health due to radiation itself. Simply said, these procedures do not transfer radiation to your body. The European Food Safety Association accepted that it is a good practice for food disinfection. However, European Commission worries about this has a bad impact on food safety during production – making companies complacent regarding other disinfection requirements.

In 2019, 14 European Countries certified facilities using this type of ionized radiation for food. Nevertheless, many consumers are not willing to buy food products which are processed in this way. Meanwhile in Australia, there is a proposal to raise the maximum level of radiation.

The FDA has approved a source of radiation for use in food products, if the procedure is safe – when Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and Good Irradiation Practices (GIPs) are used. The FDA requires that irradiated foods bear the international symbol for irradiation, however. Look for the ‘Radura’ symbol along with the statement “Treated with radiation” or “Treated by irradiation” on the food label.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.