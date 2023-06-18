Rachael Sage Releases Electrifying Video ‘The Other Side’

Music

NEW YORK – June 16, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has released the title track video “The Other Side” from her forthcoming album (out July 21, 2023, on MPress Records). Rachael, an award-winning singer-songwriter and self-described “cancer thriver”, is the human embodiment of an exclamation mark, and “The Other Side” video exemplifies her vibrancy in color and song. Shot at Gymnopedie in Brooklyn, the video’s rich hues jump off the screen as the irrepressible Sage moves between industrial urban spaces and Patricia Field-esque, fantastical gardens. The video (featuring Kevin J.Killen on drums and electric guitar and directed by Mike Flanagan) premiered in Vents and Wonderland.

Watch “The Other Side” video HERE.

June is both Pride and Uterine Cancer Awareness Month, and Sage is both mindful and celebratory when she discusses the video, saying, “When I sat down to brainstorm this video, I had three main goals: to create something so uplifting the viewer couldn’t help but feel encouraged – along with wanting to convey how remaining hopeful even under the most challenging circumstances can effectively bend time. Any excuse to light up a raw space in Brooklyn with neon, wear sequins and jam with a good friend is a great day, and I hope it makes people smile and feel inspired to embrace this precious, colorful life!”

The track, which features Jack Petruzzelli (Patti Smith) on guitar and Russ Johnson (Elvis Costello) on trumpet, demonstrates Sage’s timeless songwriting and reminds us that what’s most important – in relationships, dreams or our quest for freedom in whatever form – is always worth waiting for. Co-produced by Rachael with Grammy® winner Andy Zulla and longtime engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, “The Other Side” is resplendent with an uplifting horn section, soulful organ, spirited Elton-esque piano, and rapid-fire poeticism. Steeped in hope with just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism, the song is as instantly hummable as it is lyrically poignant.

“The Other Side” and Sage’s lead single, “Whistle Blow” are available on all streaming platforms.

Please see rachaelsage.com for ongoing tour dates.

About Rachael Sage:

Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums since emerging on the NYC scene over two decades ago. She has toured with Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Imelda May, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, and Judy Collins. In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin. She is also a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including the American Refugee Committee, National Network For Youth, and National Foundation For Women’s Cancer. Her 2020 album Character yielded the Billboard-charting single “Blue Sky Days”; her forthcoming album The Other Side is due out July 21 on MPress/ILS/Virgin, and is available for pre-order now.

