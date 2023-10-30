Quince: The Fruit that Started the Trojan War

Food

Quince (‘kidoni’ in Greek) is a popular fruit for making jam, jelly, or preserves since it is too tart to eat raw and is high in pectin, a natural thickener. Originating in Persia and in the same family as apples and pears, the quince is thought by many scholars to be the forbidden fruit of the Garden of Eden. In Greek mythology, the golden apple was probably a quince awarded by Paris to the most beautiful goddess. He chose Aphrodite who had bribed him with the most beautiful woman in the world, Helen, with whom he set off for Troy, causing the Trojan War. The fruit is well-liked throughout the Mediterranean region and the world where various cultures have their own recipes for quince jam and other cooked sweets made with the fruit. In Greece, it is often made into preserves and served as a spoon sweet along with a refreshingly cold glass of water. Try the following quince recipes in the autumn when the fruit is at its peak.

Quince Preserves

4 1/2 pounds quinces

3 3/4 cups sugar

Water

Lemon

Prepare the quinces by washing them and rubbing off any remaining fuzz with a paper towel. Set out a large bowl of cold water with the juice of one lemon added in which to place the slices of quince to prevent browning. Slice the quince from top to bottom, peel and core as you would an apple or pear. Thinly slice the pieces and place the slices immediately in the bowl of lemon water. Continue with the rest of the quinces. Drain and rinse the slices of quince and place them in a large deep pot. Add enough water to cover the quince slices and add the sugar. Cover the pot and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and remove the cover. Stir and skim off any foam that may collect on the surface. Simmer for about an hour. The syrup should be of medium thickness, not too runny, and should coat the back of a spoon. When cooked, the quinces color reddens to a pinkish hue. Cool the preserves for about 30 minutes and then transfer to jars or other containers with airtight seals. Allow to cool completely before sealing the containers. Makes about 6 to 7 cups of preserves. Store in the refrigerator.

Baked Quince

4 large quinces

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup water

Whole cloves (optional)

Water

Lemon

Wash the quinces and rub off any fuzz with a paper towel. Slice each quince into four pieces, peel and core. Place the slices in a large bowl of cold water and the juice of half a lemon to prevent browning. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, add the cup of water and the quince cores with the seeds. Cover the saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to medium heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Meanwhile, line up the slices of quince next to each other in a 9- or 10-inch round or square baking dish and sprinkle with the sugar. Remove the saucepan from the heat, strain the liquid, and pour over the slices of quince in the baking dish. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake in the preheated 350 degree oven for 45-50 minutes. Remove the foil and turn each slice of quince over, stick each piece with a whole clove, if using. Return the baking dish to the oven and bake uncovered until the quince slices are rose-colored and tender. Serve a slice or two of the baked quince warm on its own with some of the cooking liquid drizzled on top or as a topping for your favorite ice cream.