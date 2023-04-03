Questions about the Trump Indictment

Editorial

While no one should be above the law, and while this rule is a mark of a democracy’s strength, a case as important as the prosecution of a former U.S. President must be based on a clear legal foundation and be absolutely transparent to the public.

It is doubtful whether the particular case for which Trump is being indicted – on the bases of what is known up to now – meets these conditions.

What should be considered certain after the grand jury’s decision to indict the former president is that it will divide the country even further, with unintended consequences.

And it is still possible that Trump will use this as his ‘deus ex machina’ for his political victory in the next election and for his moral vindication. Neither does the former benefit the country, nor does he deserve the latter.

His indictment by a grand jury is without precedent in the history of the United States. But it was inevitable that it would happen because for years Trump has been pushing the boundaries of the law and acting with contempt for it – as if it did not apply in his case. Until now.

Unfortunately, the case for which he is being indicted may be legally and politically – but not morally – one of the weakest.

The case, in brief, is as follows:

In 2016, Donald Trump’s lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen bought the silence of a porn star, Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had relations with Trump – who denies it – during the campaign, for the sum of $130,000. Trump later reimbursed Cohen for the money he paid the porn star.

Falsifying evidence can, under certain circumstances, be considered a felony in New York, and laws related to election campaigns are involved – but these are things that are not easy to understand for the ordinary citizen.

But also from a political point of view – we are talking about a former U.S. President – this case is weak.

Among the many things Trump has done, buying the silence of a porn star, however morally reprehensible, is not particularly impressive.

So, in light of the above, Republicans and their supporting media, who had recently begun to distance themselves from Trump, have little choice but to stand by him.

And yet, he is given a somewhat justified opportunity to go on the offensive:

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

And he called the prosecutors – some of whom are Black – “racist.”

God help us.