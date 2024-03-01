x

March 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

Queens College Greek & Cypriot Alumni Glenti on March 15

March 1, 2024
By The National Herald
QC 3-15-24_Byzantine Center Glenti
The Queens College (QC) Greek and Cypriot Alumni Glenti, hosted by the Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies Department and cosponsored by the Ikaros Hellenic Orthodox Club, will be held March 15. Photo: Courtesy of QC

NEW YORK – The Queens College (QC) Greek and Cypriot Alumni Glenti, hosted by the Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies Department and cosponsored by the Ikaros Hellenic Orthodox Club, will be held Friday, March 15, 7 PM, at the Kefalos Society of America, 20-41 Steinway Street in Astoria. RSVP by March 10 at https://tinyurl.com/BCMGSGlenti.

This is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with the QC Greek and Cypriot community, get to know the Center at QC, and network with other alumni and former Ikaros club members. If you or someone you know would be interested in attending, please share this invitation with them. Bring your friends, former classmates, and any other loved ones who would be interested in attending.

You are welcome to join the Center’s Alumni Facebook Group to get more updates on upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/groups/qcbmgsalumni/.

Stay connected with QC by joining your class year’s group on Facebook! You can find your class group here: https://linktr.ee/qcsocialgroups.

Follow the Office of Alumni Relations on social media: https://linktr.ee/queenscollegealumni.

If you have any questions about the event or other upcoming events, please feel free to email: [email protected].

