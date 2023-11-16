Queen Ann-Marie of Greece’s Wedding Dress Found at Tatoi Palace

Society

ATHENS – The wedding dress that Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark wore in 1964 when she married then King Constantine of Greece – which went missing when they were forced into exile by a military coup three years later – has been found.

It was discovered at the Greek Royal Family’s long-abandoned summer residence the Tatoi Palace, reported by Greek journalist Andreas Magos, who took photos of the box the town was kept in, said Town and Country.

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a45849234/queen-anne-marie-greece-wedding-dress-found-tatoi/

The caption in Greek reads “Here is the wedding dress of Queen Anne-Marie located in Tatoi, where a few days ago it was revealed among the personal belongings of the royal family preserved and kept there. Perhaps this will also be exhibited in the Museum, Palace of Tatoi.’

“I was the first king ever to marry in Greece,” the King recalled to the magazine in 2015, the bride that day wearing a dress from Danish fashion designer Jorgen Bender during a well-watched ceremony.

When the right-wing coup by military Colonels took place and plunged Greece into seven years of dark times, the then King and Queen left and while her wedding tiara was passed down, the dress was lost in the palace.

The Royal Couple relocated back to Greece in 2013. “Look at ancient Greek history,” Constantine told T&C. “All Greeks who live in exile, they want to go back. It’s in the blood. Funnily enough, the one pushing hardest was my wife. I think she realized I would be happy only when I came back home.”

He passed away in Athens earlier this year and the former Queen is now 77. Tatoi is undergoing a $14.97 million renovation, and will be turned into a museum. The restoration has uncovered numerous royal heirlooms.