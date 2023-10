Events

DES PLAINES, IL – The Greek school ‘Pythagoras’ and the entire community of Saint John the Baptist in Des Plaines, Illinois, celebrated the Greek national holiday known as ‘OXI’ Day once again.

The students participated in the Divine Liturgy, which was followed by a beautiful celebration dedicated to the anniversary of October 28, 1940, where the children recited poems, sang patriotic songs, and were applauded by the audience.