x

May 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Pyatt: Alexandroupolis FSRU Critical to SE European Security

May 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
Eurokinissi Συνέδριο του Ελληνοαμερικανικού συνδέσμου. Τρίτη 3/12/2019. (EUROKINISSI/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ) ΕΛΛΗΝΟΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΟ US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The new Floating Storage & Regasification Unit (FSRU) in the city of Alexandroupolis is a project “critical to the security of all countries in Southeastern Europe,” outgoing US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Tuesday.

Pyatt, whose diplomatic tenure in Greece ends in a few days, was speaking to ANA-MPA on the sidelines of the FSRU’s inauguration in the northeastern Greek city, which city he called “a geostrategic crossroads.” The American diplomat added that the FSRU has become more important since he first spoke about it in 2017, and “even more so since Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.”

Moreover, this project showcases Greece’s leadership in action, and “shows us how much the region’s energy map has changed in recent years, with Alexandroupolis having acquired a significant geostrategic role.”

Additionally, Pyatt said he feels “very proud of the role played by the US government and the US embassy in getting us here,” and he expressed confidence that when the incoming US ambassador to Greece, George Tsounis, takes office in a few days, he will “bring in the private sector’s perspective in achieving results, along with enthusiasm and commitment to everything that has been thus far achieved.”

Finally, Pyatt highlighted that this project “demonstrates how a diplomatic and political vision translates into a practical investment and progress, that will build a better future for all our citizens.”

RELATED

Society
Greece Worst EU Country for Media Freedom, Laws Against Journalists

ATHENS - In an ignominious finding, the annual World Press Freedom Index ranked Greece the lowest in the European Union for press freedom, citing tough laws at journalists.

Politics
Slovakia, Hungary Won’t Back EU Sanctions on Russian Energy
Politics
Mitsotakis Lauds LNG Project in Northern Greece as Energy Gateway

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Report: Draft Opinion Suggests High Court Could Overturn Roe

WASHINGTON — A draft opinion suggests the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings