x

December 8, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Literature

Publisher Scraps Plans to Release Book by Chris Cuomo

December 8, 2021
By Associated Press
Chris Cuomo
FILE - CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes tribute in New York, Dec. 8, 2018. CNN fired Cuomo for the role he played in defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. CNN said Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host who had privately helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations.

A spokesperson for Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it would not be releasing Cuomo’s “Deep Denial.” The book had been scheduled for fall 2022 and was billed as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”

The spokesperson declined any additional comment.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker talked about the firing in a town hall meeting with employees on Tuesday, saying that Cuomo would not be getting any severance pay after the network came to the conclusion that its star anchor lied to them, according to people familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from a representative for Cuomo.

Cuomo was fired by CNN on Saturday. He had been suspended indefinitely after records released by New York’s attorney general showed the host had participated in his brother’s defense efforts to a greater extent than previously known.

Zucker, WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman, told employees that he made the decision to fire Cuomo without any pressure from corporate owners. CNN, a part of WarnerMedia, is currently owned by AT&T, but a pending merger would put the network under control of a new company merged with Discovery.

Facing the journalists who work for him, Zucker heard some of the same questions voiced by outside critics, who essentially wondered why it took CNN so long to take decisive action against him after it had been known since last May that the CNN anchor had been strategizing with his brother’s aides.

Shortly after that news came out, CNN leadership discussed the possibility of Chris Cuomo taking a leave of absence to help his brother, who eventually resigned as New York governor in August. Chris Cuomo rejected the idea, according to a CNN executive familiar with the discussions.

Cuomo apologized and CNN made clear that his actions were wrong. But further action wasn’t taken at the time since the network was trying to give him a certain leeway to deal with the natural desire to want to help a family member in crisis, Zucker explained.

When New York’s attorney general released new details last week, it became clear to CNN that Chris Cuomo had lied to them about how actively he participated in his brother’s defense, offering to track down a lead about one of Andrew’s accusers and sounding out other journalists on what they knew about the case.

Zucker told the CNN employees that the network couldn’t stand for that. CNN was headed toward that decision even before being contacted by the lawyer for a woman who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment prior to his working at CNN, a charge Cuomo has denied.

RELATED

Arts
La Scala Season Premiering Macbeth Opens to Full House

MILAN — While many European theaters remain closed due to the pandemic, the famed Teatro alla Scala on Tuesday opens its new season Tuesday with the gala premiere of Verdi's "Macbeth" to a fully seated house.

Culture
Excavations of Bronze Age Tombs in Cyprus Reveal Skeletons, Gold
Music
Drake Withdraws 2 Grammy Nominations from Final Ballot

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – It's no surprise to anyone who lives in Athens or has walked around the city and see cars parked even on sidewalks, at bus stops and so many block ramps for the disabled it's finally drawn the attention of government officials.

Politics

ATHENS – His leadership of the former PASOK Socialist party while Prime Minister brought the party's end but George Papandreou has returned to reach a run-off to be the new head of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.

General News

Running the Mykonos Café & Bakery in Millbury, MA is a family affair that takes especially hard work because husband Chris Andrianopoulos owns A&D Pizzeria and Pub right across the street.

Church

United States

Video

Closing Arguments Set in Actor Jussie Smollett’s Trial

CHICAGO — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings