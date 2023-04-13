x

April 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

General News

Publisher George Capsis Fights for WestView News

April 13, 2023
By Penelope Karageorge
kar
George Capsis, publisher and editor of the WestView News, the “voice of the West Village,” works in his office in his historic Greenwich Village home seven days a week and fights for the causes he believes in, including a new hospital for the Village. (Photo by Penelope Karageorge)

NEW YORK – Publisher George Capsis, fierce, feisty, and determined at age 95, has made headlines in the  venerable The New Yorker magazine with his fight to save his WestView News from the encroachment of lawyer Arthur Schwartz. “A succession battles involving a fight for the patronage of Sarah Jessica Parker threatens to stop the presses at a Greenwich Village newspaper,” proclaimed an article in the March 20 issue.

According to Capsis, Schwartz has indulged in the worst forms of chicanery and double-dealing. “He replicated my paper, using the same name and even copying the logo. I’m so full of anger. I hope to God I can successfully sue him,” Capsis declared to The National Herald in the strong voice of a much younger man: “I am suing lawyer Arthur Schwartz for trying to steal my newspaper. This is the first time I have ever sued anyone. I called my lawyer 7 minutes and 24 seconds ago and told him to proceed.”

Capsis relishes a righteous battle. He recalled an earlier dispute in Greece at the time of the Colonels’ despotic rule. “My first cousin John had written a satirical article about the Colonels. They put him on trial and hired witnesses to make a case against him. One argued that John Capsis had destroyed the peace and caused civil unrest.”

Capsis flew to Greece with his wife and three children to support his cousin. When they attempted to leave, they were stopped. “They took me to an office in the center of Athens. My family was permitted to get on the plane. But I was held.” Eventually a representative arrived from the American Embassy and Capsis was released. “I went to my favorite café. The story had made the papers. Everyone was talking about it.  They held up their papers and cheered.“

RELATED

General News
Bishop Andonios to TNH on St. Michael’s Home Becoming a Reality

NEW YORK – St. Michael's Home in Yonkers opened its doors in May 1958 and since then has been a safe haven for countless Greek Orthodox seniors who receive quality care provided by a dedicated staff.

Church
Holy Week Services at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Flushing, NY
Church
Holy Light from Jerusalem Scheduled to Arrive in Athens on Saturday Afternoon

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.