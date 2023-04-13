Publisher George Capsis Fights for WestView News

General News

George Capsis, publisher and editor of the WestView News, the “voice of the West Village,” works in his office in his historic Greenwich Village home seven days a week and fights for the causes he believes in, including a new hospital for the Village. (Photo by Penelope Karageorge)

NEW YORK – Publisher George Capsis, fierce, feisty, and determined at age 95, has made headlines in the venerable The New Yorker magazine with his fight to save his WestView News from the encroachment of lawyer Arthur Schwartz. “A succession battles involving a fight for the patronage of Sarah Jessica Parker threatens to stop the presses at a Greenwich Village newspaper,” proclaimed an article in the March 20 issue.

According to Capsis, Schwartz has indulged in the worst forms of chicanery and double-dealing. “He replicated my paper, using the same name and even copying the logo. I’m so full of anger. I hope to God I can successfully sue him,” Capsis declared to The National Herald in the strong voice of a much younger man: “I am suing lawyer Arthur Schwartz for trying to steal my newspaper. This is the first time I have ever sued anyone. I called my lawyer 7 minutes and 24 seconds ago and told him to proceed.”

Capsis relishes a righteous battle. He recalled an earlier dispute in Greece at the time of the Colonels’ despotic rule. “My first cousin John had written a satirical article about the Colonels. They put him on trial and hired witnesses to make a case against him. One argued that John Capsis had destroyed the peace and caused civil unrest.”

Capsis flew to Greece with his wife and three children to support his cousin. When they attempted to leave, they were stopped. “They took me to an office in the center of Athens. My family was permitted to get on the plane. But I was held.” Eventually a representative arrived from the American Embassy and Capsis was released. “I went to my favorite café. The story had made the papers. Everyone was talking about it. They held up their papers and cheered.“