March 6, 2024

Public Input Guides Lincoln Center Campus Redesign Process

March 6, 2024
By The National Herald
OMO - Lincoln Center
SOURCE: SNF

NEW YORK – Following an extensive process of public outreach to solicit ideas about its plans to make Lincoln Center’s campus more welcoming and inclusive to all, Lincoln Center has selected the design team that will implement these ideas.

All told, the Manhattan cultural hub received feedback from more than 3,400 New Yorkers. More than 2,200 surveys were collected in addition to community workshops that drew 170 participants, focus groups, and stakeholder interviews. Learn more about the findings from the community engagement process and the outcome of the design team selection.

The redesign will begin with Damrosch Park, which abuts the western edge of Lincoln Center’s campus. That boundary has long been an inhospitable barrier to access for Lincoln Center’s neighbors from the west.

Through a yearslong partnership and landmark grants, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has been proud to support Lincoln Center’s work to expand its welcome to its New York neighbors, including those to the west, and visitors from around the world while reimagining what public space can do. This endeavor involves both physical transformations of the space to open up access and programming that creates a sense of belonging for all.

“A thriving public space is one that people can continuously make and remake their own,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. “Lincoln Center is working to ensure that this is doubly true: first, in the participatory design process, then in reimagined spaces that will meet real community needs and welcome all to enjoy the arts. SNF is immensely proud to support this journey toward Lincoln Center’s inclusive future.”

SOURCE: SNF

