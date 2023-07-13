x

July 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Associations

PSEKA Statement – Sometimes Perception Is Reality!

July 13, 2023
By The National Herald
PSEKA 3
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez is a Philhellene and friend of Cyprus. (Photo: PSEKA)

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA on July 12 released the following statement signed by its President Philip Christopher:

The Greek-American community and Hellenes all over the world are convinced that Senator Menendez has superhero qualities, able to withstand pressure, overcome obstacles and win against all odds!

His defense of human rights and freedom for Cuba, his relentless fight against the 49-year occupation of Cyprus, his inspirational speech for recognition of the Armenian Genocide, his political acumen for the 3+1 legislation and the lifting of the Arms Embargo on Cyprus has propelled him to a folk hero status who cannot be defeated.

As we witness the continued Biden policy of appeasement and watch Sweden neutralize its integrity, the only remaining hope is that Senator Menendez will once again stand up against the blackmail tactics of Erdogan. The S400 missiles remain in Turkey, the 49-year occupation of Cyprus continues, the Kurds who fought against Isis are bombed, and NATO continues to appease Turkey!

No F16s for Turkey!

Philip Christopher

President

RELATED

United States
Dr. Peter Kalellis is Mourned, Will be Missed

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Peter M.

Community
Bishop Apostolos of Medeia the New Metropolitan of New Jersey
Community
Archbishop Elpidophoros Attends the 94th Graduation Ceremony of Athens College

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.