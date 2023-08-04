x

August 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Associations

PSEKA Congratulates Savas Tsivicos, Newly Elected AHEPA Supreme President

August 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Savas Tsivicos IMG-5174
Savas Tsivicos ran unopposed in the election for the next Supreme President at the 2023 AHEPA Convention. Photo: Courtesy of Alexander Kitroeff

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus- PSEKA released the following statement on August 1, congratulating Savas Tsivicos on his election as AHEPA Supreme President:

PSEKA salutes the election of favorite son of Paphos, Savas Tsivicos, to the position of Supreme President of the Order of AHEPA, the largest and strongest Greek American organization.

This is the fifth time in the 100-year illustrious history of AHEPA that a Hellene of Cypriot descent is elected to Supreme President. Savas’ election is indicative of his long-standing commitment and dedication to AHEPA, but also his love for Greece, Cyprus and Hellenism.

We extend congratulations to Savas and all members of the Supreme Lodge and pledge our continued cooperation and support!

Axios!

Philip Christopher

PSEKA President

More information about PSEKA – International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus is available online: https://pseka.org/.

RELATED

General News
This is How Cantonis Dismissed the Tenured Professors of Hellenic College – Holy Cross School of Theology

BOSTON – Almost three years ago, on August 11, 2020, a drama unfolded at the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Boston, with the unexpected dismissal of six professors with academic and institutional tenure, which is protected by the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and, in general, the United States.

General News
SNF Resumes the Construction Process of the Three New Hospitals in Greece
Politics
NYS Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Announces New Office Location 

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.