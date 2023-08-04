PSEKA Congratulates Savas Tsivicos, Newly Elected AHEPA Supreme President

Associations

Savas Tsivicos ran unopposed in the election for the next Supreme President at the 2023 AHEPA Convention. Photo: Courtesy of Alexander Kitroeff

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus- PSEKA released the following statement on August 1, congratulating Savas Tsivicos on his election as AHEPA Supreme President:

PSEKA salutes the election of favorite son of Paphos, Savas Tsivicos, to the position of Supreme President of the Order of AHEPA, the largest and strongest Greek American organization.

This is the fifth time in the 100-year illustrious history of AHEPA that a Hellene of Cypriot descent is elected to Supreme President. Savas’ election is indicative of his long-standing commitment and dedication to AHEPA, but also his love for Greece, Cyprus and Hellenism.

We extend congratulations to Savas and all members of the Supreme Lodge and pledge our continued cooperation and support!

Axios!

Philip Christopher

PSEKA President

