December 28, 2022

Provocateur Turkey Wants NATO to Stop Alleged Greek Hostilities

December 28, 2022
By The National Herald
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a meeting of his country's ambassadors, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Akar says his country would like to establish a safe zone in northeast Syria jointly with the United States but would act alone if necessary.(Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)
FILE - Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a meeting of his country's ambassadors, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)

ANKARA – NATO has done nothing to stop Turkey from continuing to send fighter jets into Greek airspace but now Turkey wants the defense alliance to intervene over alleged Greek provocations, without offering proof.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said it’s his country that has “well-intentioned approaches” and wants to make the Mediterranean a “sea of friendship,” said Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah.

He left out the part demanding that Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast, which would leave them open to an invasion that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened.

“Greece continues to provoke and escalate tensions and its unlawful attitude,” Akar said at the Defense Ministry’s year-end evaluation meeting after Turkey said Greek fighter jets harassed Turkish jets in a NATO exercise.

“This hostile attitude clearly shows that Greece has become so arrogant that it disregards the basic principles and values of NATO. It’s time for NATO to say ‘stop’ to this impertinence,” he said.

Akar didn’t mention that it’s Turkey which has undermined NATO’s security by buying S-400 missile defense systems from the alliance’s ideological enemy Russia, which could also be used against Greece in a conflict.

He said that Turkey expects Greek politicians and military officials to “immediately reverse their stubborn and provocative attitudes” that they adopted for domestic political purposes, urging them to resolve existing issues via dialogue.

He also didn’t say it would be a cause for war if Greece doesn’t remove its Aegean island troops as Turkey has alternated saying it wants diplomacy – that has failed – with increasingly belligerent talk.

