Protests and Marches in Greece to Mark Grigoropoulos Murder Anniversary

School pupils and students march in Athens for anniversary of Grigoropoulos murder. (Photo by Eurokinssi/Tatiana Bolari)

THESSALONIKI – A march to mark the 13th anniversary since the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos was held in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Monday, attended by students at school and university and members of the anti-establishment scene.

The march moved from Egnatia Highway throught the city centre, passing in front of the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry and ending at Kamara, while part of the march continued and concluded their march in front of a police blockade at Syntrivani.

Two more protest rallies are planned for Monday afternoon, one in Kamara at 17:00 and one at the Venizelos statue an hour later.

Meanwhile, the march and rally held by school children and students in downtown Athens to mark the 13th anniversary since the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos, who was shot dead by a police officer in 2008, was concluded on Monday afternoon. The demonstrators initially gathered at Propylea and walked to parliament shouting “Money for the banks, bullets for young people, the time has come for our day”.

Roads in central Athens reopened to cars after the demonstration ended.

Another rally to mark the anniversary is scheduled to take place at 18:00 in central Athens, organised by anarchist and leftist groups and organisations.