September 9, 2022

Society

Protests Against Greek Campus Cops Deployment Grows Violent

September 7, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)

ATHENS – Turnstiles installed at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, scene of frequent trouble and violence, and entrance meant to be limited, were vandalized as parts of protests against the coming of campus cops.

It was unclear who damaged the machines at the entrance although the new security forces weren’t in place yet, stalled over privacy rights for students, academics and others allowed to enter with identification cards.

The first group of the university security squads were deployed outside the Zografou campus of the University of Athens after the New Democracy government, in concessions, said they can’t go onto the grounds.

Left with patrolling outside, they are also unarmed and are supposed to deal with violence and try to keep out criminals and drug dealers and ensure law and order around the often troubled schools.

The New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it wouldn’t back down despite the demonstrations and clashes between protesters and police and clear the schools of troublemakers.

Meeting with academics, Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Lefteris Economou said that “on the government’s order and in full cooperation with the rectory authorities, the law will be enforced,” said Kathimerini.

Students return to the universities in October when the opposition to the use of the campus cops is expected to ramp up although there have been some demonstrations already against the forces.

