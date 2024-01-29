x

January 29, 2024

Protesting Greek Farmers Plan Tractor Blockades of Highway Over Demands

January 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Egnatia Odos motorway. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Christos Nikolopoulos)
Egnatia Odos motorway. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Christos Nikolopoulos, file)

THESSALONIKI – Farmers in northern Greece, upset over issues they say jeopardize their livelihood have conducted protests that included driving convoys of tractors and said they intend to block the Egnatia motorway next week.

It’s in the regions of Kozani, Kastoria, and Grevena, the farmers driving tractors toward the towns to protest problems they said “threaten the sustainability of agricultural and livestock production.”

Dimitris Moschos, a farmer from Polykarpi in Kastoria, whose organic farm was awarded as the best in the EU in in 2023, said that new measures have reduced income from plant and animal products “by an average of 52 percent.”

Farmers in Central Greece’s Larissa and Karditsa also protested what they were delays from the government in subsidies for crops, livestock and farming equipment lost in deadly September floods that hit the agricultural heartland.

Farmer tractor protests are common in Greece and sometimes tie up roads and highways in a strategy to get government concessions.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

WILMINGTON, DE – The Three Hierarchs and the Day of the Greek Letters were celebrated by eight Greek schools of the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Delaware Valley Region on January 28.

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, have both left a private London hospital following unrelated medical treatments that have made the health of the royal family headlines news in the United Kingdom.

