February 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

Protesters Clash with Riot Police at Tempi Rally in Downtown Athens

February 28, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Greece Strike
A riot policeman covered, with white paint thrown by protesters, operates during clashes in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Widespread strikes in Greece disrupted transport services Wednesday, halting ferries and trains, in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – Incidents broke out on Wednesday during a protest march organized by the civil servants confederation ADEDY, the Communist-Party affiliated labor union PAME, the Athens Labor Center, and labor federations of the private and public sector on the first-year anniversary of the Tempi train collision that cost the lives of 57 people.

(Read also: Strikes Halt Trains and Ferries in Greece a Year After the Country’s Worst Rail Disaster)

According to police, about 20,000 people took part in the protest march. Around 14:00, a group of people broke off from the march’s main body and threw firebombs at the Greek parliament’s courtyard, with police responding with use of chemicals. This was followed by a new firebomb attack at the corner of Panepistimiou and Themistokleous streets, with police making use of chemicals, while a water-dousing vehicle (‘Aiantas’) was also used by police.

Riot police try to avoid Molotov cocktails thrown by protesters during clashes in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Widespread strikes in Greece disrupted transport services Wednesday, halting ferries and trains, in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

The incidents continued at the neighborhood of Exarchia, where there were limited clashes between police and hooded people.

Police said that shortly before the protest rallies began, around 10:20 am, they arrested 4 people after a search of their backpacks revealed 10 firebombs and gas masks. They later arrested 2 more people for attacking police with firebombs, while they also rounded up another 6 for identity checks at a police station.

Traffic has been restored in the center of Athens, with restrictions for the protest march lifted.

Protest rally

Participating groups gathered at the Propylaea on Panepistimiou street before heading to the Hellenic Train offices on Syngrou avenue. Protesters demanded justice for the Tempi accident, wage increases, and measures to fight high prices.

A hooded protester kicks a tear gas canister back to riot police during clashes in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Widespread strikes in Greece disrupted transport services Wednesday, halting ferries and trains, in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Also participating were members of the Hellenic Train union with a black banner reading “We counted ourselves and are now fewer”, while two large banners were also put up at the Development ministry and the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) on Karolou street.

The road before the Hellenic Train offices was blocked by riot police buses, resulting in the strong protests by the marchers, and with PAME secretariat member Giorgos Perros declaring that “the presence of the riot police is a provocative act and an insult to the memory of the 57 victims, and shows that the government is complicit in the crime.” Following protests and union criticism, the buses were removed and the protesters reached the gate of the Hellenic Train offices.

Thessaloniki

Riot policemen covered, with white paint thrown by protesters, operate during clashes in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Widespread strikes in Greece disrupted transport services Wednesday, halting ferries and trains, in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Incidents also broke out during the protest march in Thessaloniki, when protesters near the railroad station threw paint, firebombs, and various objects at police, who responded with chemicals. After the end of the rally, groups broke off and continued their protest walking toward the center of Thessaloniki.

Protests were held in other Greek cities as well, including Larissa, which was near the Tempi accident and where the main investigation of the Tempi accident began.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

