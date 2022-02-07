x

February 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

International

Protecting China? Trial of Greek Activists Protesting Olympics Postponed

February 7, 2022
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

ATHENS – The trial in Greece of activists who protested China holding the 2022 Winter Olympics – which have just begun – has been delayed until the end of the year amid accusations the postponement was to avoid embarrassing China, a major investor in Greece.

The trial was due to start Feb. 7 in the western Greek town of Pyrgos, with human rights lawyers traveling from the United Kingdom and Athens to make their case for the defendants, a Briton, an American and a Tibetan-Canadian, arrested when they briefly disrupted the Olympic flame lighting ceremony in October, 2020.

“Our pleas to the court for the case to be heard fell on deaf ears,”Michael Polak at the legal aid group Justice Abroad, who had flown in from London on behalf of the defendants told the British newspaper The Guardian.

“They pushed it into the long grass so as not to have to deliver a decision before the Beijing Olympics,” he said, with no response reported from the New Democracy government.

Before rescheduling the trial for Dec. 1,  the three-member court’s presiding judge, Vassiliki Reppa, had instead focused on cases concerning boundary infringements and other minor disputes, the report said.

“We made an express plea to bring the case forward, as it was towards the end of the listed hearings, but the bench strongly refused to do so,” said Antonis Bachouros, a local lawyer also defending the activists.

“They could have prioritized the case, given its sensitivity and the seriousness of the accusations, but chose not to,” he added, with a court official telling the newspaper there would be no comment on why the trial was pushed back.

Human rights defenders have called for what they said were “farcical” charges to be dropped, the three accused of attempting to “pollute, damage and distort” a historical monument – punishable by up to five years in prison under Greek law. They were pinned to the ground before being detained in police cells for more than two days after waving a Tibetan flag and unfurling a “No genocide Games” banner during the ceremony.

THE BEIJING CONNECTION

“The protest itself must have lasted less than a minute,” said Free Tibet’s Jason Leith, a defendant. “Our aim was never to cause damage, and it is absurd to say that we did. All we had was a flag and a banner. We just wanted our voice to be heard in solidarity with all those oppressed by the Chinese Communist party.”

The protest came as the ceremony was being broadcast by Chinese state media, the defendants charging they were roughed up by Greek police who held them on the ground.

“There was neither destruction nor damage to the sites and the accusation is groundless and invalid,” said human rights lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis. “They chose the Acropolis and Olympia as symbols of democracy and the cradle of western civilization … They deserve praise instead of arrests and handcuffs.”

Greece has before been accused of protecting China, including blocking a European Union attempt to censure the country for its human rights record in 2017 with the Chinese company COSCO managing the port of Piraeus.

“Greek authorities, mostly for political reasons, are very reluctant to embarrass China,” Plamen Tonchev, who heads the Asia unit at the Athens-based Institute of International Economic Relations told the paper.

“Indicative of this cautiousness is its consistent abstention from any statements – and there have been many since 2019 – that criticize China’s policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang,” he added.

Polak said that, despite their disappointment, the activists not only remained determined to fight “this politically motivated and ridiculous case,” but take it to the European Court of Human Rights.

“The Greek state is in breach of its international obligations under the European convention on human rights by prosecuting this case, no matter the eventual result,” he said.

“China’s strong influence over Greece’s leadership and institutions should be worrying for all Greek people, who have a strong history and belief in standing up against totalitarianism,” he added.

 

RELATED

International
Mané Beats Salah as Senegal Wins Its First African Cup (Highlights)

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Sadio Mané finally delivered a first African Cup for Senegal, and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah could do nothing about it but stand and watch.

SPORTS
American Biathletes Still on the Hunt for Olympic Medal
SPORTS
Hungary Steps In to Host 2022 Swimming World Championships

Top Stories

Society

LONDON - The British Museum should accept that the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there some 200 years should be returned to Greece, the rightful owners, Charlotte Higgins, Culture Writer for the British Newspaper The Guardian has writen.

Society

ATHENS – American Community Schools – ACS Athens, a PreK through 12 private school located in the Athens suburb of Halandri, is described in its Mission Statement as “a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles and values.

Church

BOSTON – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is conducting a limited survey through a questionnaire regarding the drafting of its new charter.

Society

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings