Prosecutors Probing Accused Greek Mom’s Two Daughters Deaths

ATHENS – The deaths of two other daughters of a Greek mother charged with killing a third daughter, suspected with a cat anaesthetic, has led prosecutors to order a forensic investigation into the causes.

Roula Pispirigkou, 33, is in detention accused by authorities of murdering her 9-year-0ld daughter Georgina while the girl was being treated in a hospital in the western city of Patra over mysterious symptoms her mother reported.

The other daughters died in 2019 and 2021 and state broadcaster ERT said investigators will look into whether there was foul play in the deaths of the other daughters, Idra, who was 6 months old when she died at home and Malena, who died in a hospital at the age of 3 years old.

Malena’s death had reportedly been documented as being caused by liver failure, while the official coroner’s report on Irida has not been completed, as the probe into her death has only gotten as far as ruling out genetic causes, said Kathimerini.

Investigators are also hoping to find clues into the deaths of the three children on Georgina’s electronic tablet, which was exhumed from her grave where it had been buried with other of her favorite belongings.