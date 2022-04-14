x

April 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Prosecutor Wants Cops Cleared in Greek-American Gay Activist’s Death

April 14, 2022
By The National Herald
A stencil of Zac outside the jewelry store were he was severely beaten on Gladstonos Street in September 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)
A stencil of Zac outside the jewelry store were he was severely beaten on Gladstonos Street in September 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – Four police officers charged in the case of a Greek-American gay activist beaten to death in 2018 aren’t guilty, said a prosecutor wrapping up his arguments in the case, but he said two businessmen are.

Sotiris Bougioukos pointed to expert evidence and witness testimonies in the trial of those accused in the killing of  Zak Kostopoulos, 33, and said there was proof of malice by the owner of a jewelry store the victim had entered.

Kostopoulos was in an agitated state when he went into the store, said Kathimerini of the trial arguments by Bougioukos that pointed to the store owner and the owner of a real estate office attacking him.

Their names weren’t given but the prosecutor said the two businessmen were acting out of vengeance and kept kicking and punching Kostopoulos who was crawling out of a broken display window after an initial assult by them.

The store owner said he thought that the victim was trying to rob the store but the prosecutor said he and the other businessman “wanted to hurt him,” and said they should be foud guilty of deadly use of physical force.

Bougioukos added that their actions contributed to Kostopoulos’ death, which a medical examiner said was caused by a heart attack induced by massive trauma from the relentelss beating from them.

But the prosecutor said four police officers who responded to the call and restrained the victim weren’t culpable in taking him into custody forcefully because he was holding a piece of broken glass.

 

 

RELATED

Politics
EU Wants Greece to Finally Implement Stalled Whistleblower Directive

BRUSSELS - It's already four months past the deadline but Greece should move to implement a European Union Whistleblower Directive, the European Commission said, but there's no penalties for not doing so.

Politics
How France’s Presidential Election Could Impact Ukraine War
Society
Greece: 9,308 New Coronavirus Cases, 57 Deaths on Thursday

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Maritime Golf Event: Best Golf Tournament in Greece, September 8-11

ATHENS – The Greek Maritime Golf Event retains its top position as the best golf tournament in Greece, while it is expected to gather the interest of the Greek and world maritime industry for the 8th year on September 8-11 at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings