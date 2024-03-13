x

March 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

Prosecutor Wants Acquittal of Shopkeeper Who Confessed Raping 12-Year-Old

March 13, 2024
By The National Herald
6079287-scaled
Trial for the case of the pimping and rape of the 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, Athens, Wednesday January 10, 2024. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 55-year-0ld shopkeeper who earlier reportedly admitting having sexual relations with a then 12-year-old girl and pimping her out – with 213 men professing interest – should be acquitted, a prosecutor recommended.

Ilias Michos – along with Ioannis Sofianidis – were named and had their photos distributed in the media, a rare step in Greece where the names of suspects are kept secret unless they are convicted and sometimes even then.

The prosecution was conducted behind closed doors before judges of a mixed jury court in the case that stirred sensation in the country when it was reported in 2022, and Michos’ wife expressing “disgust” over it.

It wasn’t reported why the prosecutor said he should be cleared after he and Sofianidis had confessed to having sex with her, legally rape as she was underage and could not consent to the acts.

The prosecutor also said Michos was not guilty of pimping and collecting earnings from prostitution from men who had sex with her, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to prove those charges.

The prosecutor, however, said he should be found guilty of aggravated abuse of a minor under the age of 14 years by a person entrusted with care, possession of pornographic material involving a minor under 12 years of age without coercion and profiteering, facilitating the minor’s involvement in prostitution, and possession of weapons.

In 2022, Michos’ wife Elisavet Lekka was expelled from her position as an Athens City Councilor and their son, a journalist for To Vima newspaper, was fired after the news broke about the charges.

She said she paid some money to the victim’s mother for the child to attend a doctor but denied she offered the family money to keep quiet about the allegations. She appealed then for the “lies” about her to cease, adding that her son “unjustifiably lost his job.”

The victim’s mother was also tied to the alleged pimping while Michos was accused of raping her several times, photographing and videotaping her and uploading the material to several porn sites under fake identities.
Someone not named tipped police off to what was happening, it was reported, and that some people’s phones were tapped it was also discovered that Michos had made several payments of small sums to the mother’s account.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Former Regional Governor Won’t Face Re-Trial Over Mandra Floods

ATHENS- The major opposition SYRIZA’s former Regional Governor of Attica, Rena Dourou, won’t be tried again over deadly 2017 floods in Mandra, an Appeals Court ruling the prosecution took too long in its appeal against her earlier acquittal.

Economy
High Prices Don’t Scare Off Home Buyers in Greece, Big Increase in Sales
Politics
Rivals Say Mitsotakis, New Democracy Whitewash Deadly Train Accident

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Yearly Pennsylvania Tradition, Amish Communities Hold Spring Auctions to Support Fire Departments (Vid & Pics)

GORDONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A couple hundred used buggies — horses not included — were lined up and ready for the auctioneer's gavel last weekend when day began at the Gordonville mud sale, a local Amish tradition dating to the 1960s.

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump and others, but many counts in the sweeping racketeering indictment remain intact.

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.