Prosecutor Wants Acquittal of Shopkeeper Who Confessed Raping 12-Year-Old

Trial for the case of the pimping and rape of the 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, Athens, Wednesday January 10, 2024. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 55-year-0ld shopkeeper who earlier reportedly admitting having sexual relations with a then 12-year-old girl and pimping her out – with 213 men professing interest – should be acquitted, a prosecutor recommended.

Ilias Michos – along with Ioannis Sofianidis – were named and had their photos distributed in the media, a rare step in Greece where the names of suspects are kept secret unless they are convicted and sometimes even then.

The prosecution was conducted behind closed doors before judges of a mixed jury court in the case that stirred sensation in the country when it was reported in 2022, and Michos’ wife expressing “disgust” over it.

It wasn’t reported why the prosecutor said he should be cleared after he and Sofianidis had confessed to having sex with her, legally rape as she was underage and could not consent to the acts.

The prosecutor also said Michos was not guilty of pimping and collecting earnings from prostitution from men who had sex with her, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to prove those charges.

The prosecutor, however, said he should be found guilty of aggravated abuse of a minor under the age of 14 years by a person entrusted with care, possession of pornographic material involving a minor under 12 years of age without coercion and profiteering, facilitating the minor’s involvement in prostitution, and possession of weapons.

In 2022, Michos’ wife Elisavet Lekka was expelled from her position as an Athens City Councilor and their son, a journalist for To Vima newspaper, was fired after the news broke about the charges.

She said she paid some money to the victim’s mother for the child to attend a doctor but denied she offered the family money to keep quiet about the allegations. She appealed then for the “lies” about her to cease, adding that her son “unjustifiably lost his job.”

The victim’s mother was also tied to the alleged pimping while Michos was accused of raping her several times, photographing and videotaping her and uploading the material to several porn sites under fake identities.

Someone not named tipped police off to what was happening, it was reported, and that some people’s phones were tapped it was also discovered that Michos had made several payments of small sums to the mother’s account.