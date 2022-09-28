x

September 28, 2022

Prosecutor Takes Greece’s Helm at EU Criminal Justice Agency

September 28, 2022
By The National Herald
Amalia Bakaloni. (Photo via Twitter)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – A noted prosecutor, Amalia Bakaloni, has taken over Greece’s spot at the

European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in replacing Paraskevas Adamis, whose five-year term has run out.

She has extensive experience in international judicial cooperation and was previously Vice-President of the Hellenic Association of Prosecutors in her 23-year-long career in the field.

“I am honored to be the new National Member of Greece. I look forward to cooperating with my new colleagues  in combating complex cross-border crimes and  making  Europe a safer place for EU citizens,” she said, the agency reported.

She studied law at the University of Athens and received her Master’s Degree in Criminal Law, Criminology and European Criminal Law in 2007 at the University of Thessaloniki and has prosecuted major crimes.

She worked as a prosecutor at the Division of International Cooperation (SIRENE office) of the Ministry of Citizen Protection from 2017 to 2020 and specialized in checking the legality of registrations of European Arrest Warrants in the Schengen Information System.

From 2020 until now, she worked in the Department of Judicial Cooperation and Extradition at the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Appeal in Athens. As of April 2021, she served as President of the Disciplinary Board of the national independent Authority of Public Revenue.

From 2008-13, she was Director of Public Prosecutions and was supervising prosecutor at the Detention Facilities of Greece and also was a lecturer at the National School of the Judiciary and the Greek representative at the European Judicial Training Network.

The National Herald

