Marianna Vardinoyannis, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Has Died, 80

Greece

ATHENS – Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, honored in 2020 with the United Nation’s highest distinction for humanitarian contribution, the Nelson Mandela Award, passed away at the age of 80.

As President of the ELPIDA (Hope) Association of Friends of Children with Cancer and Orama (Vision) ELPIDAS, as well as of the Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation, she was a pioneer in the fight against childhood cancer, making a significant contribution to the culture of Greece, and had special ties to the Greek diaspora.

The wife of the great Greek philanthropist Vardis Vardinoyannis, she was also the mother of five children and a grandmother. Her work and contributions will live on as her impressive legacy.

The Vardinoyannis family made the announcement of her passing on social media with a post on Instagram which read: “With deep sadness, the Vardi I. Vardinogiannis family announces that the beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, President of the ELPIDA-Association of Friends of Children with Cancer, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.”

The post concluded with a note that the funeral service and burial will be held privately for the family circle.

According to reports, she was recently hospitalized in a private clinic with her health condition being poor.

Inspired by motherhood, Vardinoyannis built an extensive record of humanitarian work for the benefit of children and disadvantaged social groups in Greece and abroad, as well as on issues of peace, education, health, and cultural heritage. She fought against human trafficking, exploitation of children, illiteracy, climate change, and other issues of concern in the modern world.

Vardinoyannis’ work through her foundation aimed to contribute to the building of a better world for children, fighting human trafficking, illiteracy, climate change and many other issues of concern. At the same time, through the Foundation’s Programs, she supported children and families of disadvantaged social groups, refugees, and schools.

As the president of ELPIDA (HOPE) Friends’ Association of Children for more than 25 years, Vardinoyannis fought against childhood cancer. She established the first pediatric bone marrow transplant unit in Greece, thanks to which more than 860 children from Greece and neighboring countries have been saved. She founded the first oncology pediatric hospital and the first bank of bone marrow donor volunteers in Greece, and undertook a number of initiatives to help sick children and their families.

Vardinoyannis supported many educational institutions in Greece, Europe and the USA and sponsored the creation of the Centre for Hellenistic Studies in the Library of Alexandria. She also supported UNESCO’s programs on education and culture in many parts of the world, and promoted the implementation of the UN development goals.

As a Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, Vardinoyannis cooperated with many organizations, foundations and non-governmental organizations at national and international level. She also participated in forums and conferences as speaker or participant, as well as at charity events, international and European meetings and forums.

Vardinoyannis’ work was internationally recognized and she received many accolades, awards, and medals including the Gold Cross of Benefaction Order of the Greek Republic, Academy of Athens Award, Lady Patriarchate of Alexandria, Knight and Officer of the Legion of Honor of the French Republic, the Grand Prize of the Paris Charter against Cancer, and the Ripple of Hope award from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, among many others. In 2017, Vardinoyannis was honored by The Hellenic Initiative at their 5th Annual Gala in New York.