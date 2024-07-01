Program Schedule Released for Birthright Hellas Thessaloniki Trip July 20-30

Culture

HOUSTON, TX – The Birthright Hellas Committee of the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest, in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, announced 40 positions for the summer program on ‘Greek Culture and Civilization’ to be held in Northern Greece from Saturday, July 20 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The program is open to applicants from the USA (U.S. citizens).

This summer program will be based in Thessaloniki, Greece. Participants will be accommodated at the El Greco Hotel: https://www.hotelelgreco.gr/gr. Additionally, accommodation in Nymfaio, Florina will take place in local guesthouses, all of high standard and within walking distance of each other.

Program Schedule

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Arrival, Welcome dinner at the Hotel

Sunday, July 21

Visit to Vergina

Visit to Aigai

Lunch

Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Monday, July 22

Visit to Pfizer (to be confirmed)

Swimming at the beach – Light lunch

YMCA Basketball Museum

Learning Greek dances – Dinner at the YMCA

Tuesday, July 23

Archaeological site of DION at Mount Olympus

Visit to a Shelter

Lunch in an area of Olympus

Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Wednesday, July 24

Visit to the White Tower

Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki

Swimming at Kallikratia area – Light lunch

Dinner

Thursday, July 25

Visit – briefing at BioTech Cluster in Kozani

Kastoria, Dyspilio – prehistoric settlement, Lunch

Nymfaio

Dinner at a restaurant in the area of Nymfaio

Overnight at Nymfaio

Friday, July 26

Arcturos / Nikios School

Visit to the Mountain Camping Center of the YMCA in Nymfaio

Lunch

Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Saturday, July 27

Stroll in Ano Poli – Lunch

Touch with Greek flavors – Greek cooking lessons at the YMCA – Dinner

Sunday, July 28

Byzantine Thessaloniki – Agios Dimitrios

Free afternoon

Dinner at the Hotel

Monday, July 29

Meeting with the Career Office of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, with Light lunch

Visit the Gerovassiliou Wine Museum

Swimming at the Kallikratia area

Dinner at the Hotel – Program feedback

Tuesday, July 30

Departure to the USA.

Accommodation will be offered for free in double rooms for all nights, including breakfast and two meals per day (Full Board). The program will cover transportation to the sites of excursions and guided tours, as well as entrance fees (where applicable).

Note: The program will NOT cover transportation from the applicants’ home to Thessaloniki and return.

Participants in the summer program must:

Be U.S. Citizens between 18-28 years old (U.S. Passport picture required) and must be 18 years old by the application; and have a Greek ancestral background (1st, 2nd, or 3rd generation or more Greek ancestors).

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/jw8OJ.