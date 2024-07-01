x

July 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Culture

Program Schedule Released for Birthright Hellas Thessaloniki Trip July 20-30

June 30, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
thessaloniki
The Lefkos Pyrgos (White Tower) of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Nafsika G. via Unsplash)

HOUSTON, TX – The Birthright Hellas Committee of the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest, in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, announced 40 positions for the summer program on ‘Greek Culture and Civilization’ to be held in Northern Greece from Saturday, July 20 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The program is open to applicants from the USA (U.S. citizens).

This summer program will be based in Thessaloniki, Greece. Participants will be accommodated at the El Greco Hotel: https://www.hotelelgreco.gr/gr. Additionally, accommodation in Nymfaio, Florina will take place in local guesthouses, all of high standard and within walking distance of each other.

Program Schedule

Saturday, July 20, 2024

  • Arrival, Welcome dinner at the Hotel

Sunday, July 21

  • Visit to Vergina
  • Visit to Aigai
  • Lunch
  • Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Monday, July 22

  • Visit to Pfizer (to be confirmed)
  • Swimming at the beach – Light lunch
  • YMCA Basketball Museum
  • Learning Greek dances – Dinner at the YMCA

Tuesday, July 23

  • Archaeological site of DION at Mount Olympus
  • Visit to a Shelter
  • Lunch in an area of Olympus
  • Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Wednesday, July 24

  • Visit to the White Tower
  • Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki
  • Swimming at Kallikratia area – Light lunch
  • Dinner

Thursday, July 25

  • Visit – briefing at BioTech Cluster in Kozani
  • Kastoria, Dyspilio – prehistoric settlement, Lunch
  • Nymfaio
  • Dinner at a restaurant in the area of Nymfaio
  • Overnight at Nymfaio

Friday, July 26

  • Arcturos / Nikios School
  • Visit to the Mountain Camping Center of the YMCA in Nymfaio
  • Lunch
  • Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Saturday, July 27

  • Stroll in Ano Poli – Lunch
  • Touch with Greek flavors – Greek cooking lessons at the YMCA – Dinner

Sunday, July 28

  • Byzantine Thessaloniki – Agios Dimitrios
  • Free afternoon
  • Dinner at the Hotel

Monday, July 29

  • Meeting with the Career Office of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, with Light lunch
  • Visit the Gerovassiliou Wine Museum
  • Swimming at the Kallikratia area
  • Dinner at the Hotel – Program feedback

Tuesday, July 30

  • Departure to the USA.

Accommodation will be offered for free in double rooms for all nights, including breakfast and two meals per day (Full Board). The program will cover transportation to the sites of excursions and guided tours, as well as entrance fees (where applicable).

Note: The program will NOT cover transportation from the applicants’ home to Thessaloniki and return.

Participants in the summer program must:

Be U.S. Citizens between 18-28 years old (U.S. Passport picture required) and must be 18 years old by the application; and have a Greek ancestral background (1st, 2nd, or 3rd generation or more Greek ancestors).

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/jw8OJ.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

