Professor Constantine Katsoris Honored for His 60 Years at Fordham Law School

NEW YORK – Professor Constantine ‘Gus’ Katsoris was honored with Fordham University’s 60-year Bene Merenti Medal at the University Convocation on March 3. The Bene Merenti is bestowed upon faculty for every 20 years of service. Prof. Katsoris is the first in the history of Fordham Law School to receive his triple for 60 years at the school, his son Nick Katsoris, Executive Director of The Loukoumi Make A Difference

Foundation, noted via email.

According to the ceremony program, “Constantine N. Katsoris, Wilkinson Professor of Law Emeritus… has been connected with Fordham for more than 70 years. He earned his B.S. in 1953, then graduated first in his class from the law school in 1957. During those years, he worked in the family business selling Greek olive oil and cheese. Gus was not away from Fordham for long— he joined the law faculty in 1964, as an expert in tax law. He was instrumental in building the curriculum in tax law up from one course to cover areas such as corporate tax, partnership tax, estate and gift tax, and international tax. He also helped to establish the law school’s low-income taxpayer clinic. A renowned securities arbitrator, he played a key role in founding the law school’s securities arbitration clinic. Among his many scholarly articles is ‘The New York Tax Windfall,’ discussing a proposed city death tax which ultimately led to the law’s repeal before it even took effect.

“Gus’ contributions to the University go beyond his scholarship and teaching. He led Fordham’s annual event at the U.S. Supreme Court for more than 30 years, moving the admission of hundreds of Fordham lawyers to the Supreme Court bar. He has raised money for student financial aid through the annual Mulligan Golf Tournament. He has documented the law school’s past, writing a comprehensive history of the more than 600 Fordham Law alumni who served as local, state, and federal judges and an article describing Fordham Law’s tradition of public service. Beloved as a cheerleader for colleagues and for Fordham, Gus is always eager to pitch in and help students, colleagues, and alumni. He is a treasured citizen of Fordham.”