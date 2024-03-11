Professor Constantine Katsoris Honored for His 60 Years at Fordham Law School

Left to right: Ann Katsoris, former Dean John Feerick, Professor Constantine Katsoris, and former Fordham General Counsel Tom DeJulio. Photo: Courtesy of the Katsoris family
NEW YORK – Professor Constantine ‘Gus’ Katsoris was honored with Fordham University’s 60-year Bene Merenti Medal at the University Convocation on March 3. The Bene Merenti is bestowed upon faculty for every 20 years of service. Prof. Katsoris is the first in the history of Fordham Law School to receive his triple for 60 years at the school, his son Nick Katsoris, Executive Director of The Loukoumi Make A Difference
Foundation, noted via email.
According to the ceremony program, “Constantine N. Katsoris, Wilkinson Professor of Law Emeritus… has been connected with Fordham for more than 70 years. He earned his B.S. in 1953, then graduated first in his class from the law school in 1957. During those years, he worked in the family business selling Greek olive oil and cheese. Gus was not away from Fordham for long— he joined the law faculty in 1964, as an expert in tax law. He was instrumental in building the curriculum in tax law up from one course to cover areas such as corporate tax, partnership tax, estate and gift tax, and international tax. He also helped to establish the law school’s low-income taxpayer clinic. A renowned securities arbitrator, he played a key role in founding the law school’s securities arbitration clinic. Among his many scholarly articles is ‘The New York Tax Windfall,’ discussing a proposed city death tax which ultimately led to the law’s repeal before it even took effect.
“Gus’ contributions to the University go beyond his scholarship and teaching. He led Fordham’s annual event at the U.S. Supreme Court for more than 30 years, moving the admission of hundreds of Fordham lawyers to the Supreme Court bar. He has raised money for student financial aid through the annual Mulligan Golf Tournament. He has documented the law school’s past, writing a comprehensive history of the more than 600 Fordham Law alumni who served as local, state, and federal judges and an article describing Fordham Law’s tradition of public service. Beloved as a cheerleader for colleagues and for Fordham, Gus is always eager to pitch in and help students, colleagues, and alumni. He is a treasured citizen of Fordham.”
LOS ANGELES — Al Pacino says he was following the instructions of the Oscars producers when he omitted the names of the best picture nominees while announcing the winner of the show's biggest category.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In