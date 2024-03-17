Prof. Gonda van Steen Spotlights Cold War Adoptions of Greek Children in America

General News

Gonda van Steen during her speech on the adoption of Greek children in America during the Cold War, at the University of Houston on March 8. Photo: Elias Neofytides

HOUSTON, TX – The award-winning Hellenist Gonda van Steen, PhD, Van Steen holds the position of Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature in the Centre for Hellenic Studies and Department of Classics at King’s College London. She presented a fascinating lecture on March 8 at the University of Houston on the Cold War adoptions of Greek children in America.

The event was organized by the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest and the Hellenic Professional Society of Texas and was curated and introduced by Alexander Kalamarides, PhD.

Professor van Steen’s lecture was titled ‘Children of the Silent Migration’: Child Adoptions from Greece to the US Ain the 1950s-1960s’. She emphasized that she knew nothing about the subject until one of the now-grown up children contacted her and explained the great difficulties he faced in finding his roots, asking for her help.

Thus, she began her research, finding that she could find information in America and other countries, but not in Greece. In Greece, as it was explained, everything has been buried, and no one wants to talk about this issue as it marks a dark page in the country’s history.

When she visited various government services, the answer she always received was that only if she came with a Greek lawyer would she be given information. The author confessed that she had even spoken to the current President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who, after expressing her complete understanding of the pain of these people, noted that she could not intervene. Today, only about 500 people out of 3200 remain, and they wish to die as Greeks. They are all around 80 years old and all they ask from Greece is to recognize them as Greeks. They do not seek to assign responsibility for what happened to them, or compensation – only recognition as Greeks.

The day after the lecture, a meal was offered in honor of van Steen and her husband, Gregory Terzian at a restaurant in Houston by the organizers of the event.

Born and educated in Belgium, with a doctorate in Classics and Greek Studies from Princeton University, Gonda van Steen, as a researcher, is attracted to topics that remain largely unexplored. “I look under stones that no one has turned over yet,” she said. Van Steen’s research focus is on the Greek language and literature up to Byzantine and Modern Greece, Western travelers in Greece and the Ottoman Empire, the reception and interpretation of classical and mainly ancient theater and drama in the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as the intellectual and social history of Modern Greece. “I like to pursue original research that combines the study of oral testimonies with hours of work in remote archives,” she said. “Most of my work deals with politics, not of the fighter, but of the careful observer.” Van Steen is the author of scholarly books on Greece, such as ‘Venom in Verse: Aristophanes in Modern Greece’, ‘Liberating Hellenism from the Ottoman Empire: Comte de Marcellus and the Last of the Classics’, ‘Theatre of the Condemned: Classical Tragedy on Greek Prison Islands’ and ‘Stage of Emergency: Theater and Public Performance under the Greek Military Dictatorship of 1967-1974’.

Her current book, the topic of the lecture, is a Greek-American ethnography of adoption that studies the placement of Greek children during the Cold War. The book argues that the large number of international adoptions of Greek children by Americans documents a policy of dependence on the United States. She says it is the first book to study the biopolitics of the adoption movement from Greece to the United States in the 1950s and 1960s.

Professor van Steen has traveled around the world for lecture tours, visiting university cities in Brazil, Denmark, Greece, and Australia. She embraces foreign languages ​​”wholeheartedly.” Her next book, also on adoptions, is based on information from sources written in Greek, Dutch, French, and English. She served as president of the Modern Greek Studies Association (MGSA, which is based in North America, for two years, and now serves as Executive Director of the group.

The author of this article urges people to help these souls find recognition from mother Greece any way they can. Just as every mother opens her arms to her children, so should mother Greece embrace these lost children who, without their consent, were adopted and deprived of the homeland that gave birth to them.