PROBOTEK: The Greek Startup that Aspires to Become a Leader in the Drone Industry Internationally

ATHENS – With headquarters in Corfu, a branch in Athens and a subsidiary in London, the Greek start-up company PROBOTEK, founded in 2019, aspires to leave its own mark in the international drone market which is experiencing significant growth.

PROBOTEK develops innovative solutions that make use of drones, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT) and software. They are also integrators, connecting third-party solutions with PROBOTEK systems. The company is B2B and B2G. Its vision, as stated by the company’s co-founder and managing director, Giorgos Delaportas, is to expand and upgrade the existing global market for a safer and easier future through the innovative technological solutions it develops.

Delaportas refers to just a few examples from markets where drones are currently used in business at an international and national level: fire detection and firefighting, security, last mile delivery, infrastructure and facility surveys and precision agriculture. PROBOTEK’s strategy is to provide a range of solutions across Europe, with a focus and leading role in the areas of fire detection and fire fighting, last mile delivery as well as infrastructure and facility surveys.

Referring to the basic challenges and conditions, in order for drones to be introduced in business and in general everyday life, Delaportas recognised that the regulatory framework in Europe as well as national laws and regulations affect the speed of development of the above solutions. In addition, connectivity is an important factor which, however, due to the advent of 5G and satellite communications such as StarLink will allow the expansion of the services provided.