Probe Finds Greek Police Didn’t Protect Woman Stabbed Outside Station 

FILE - Snapshot from the Police Station of Agioi Anargyroi, Tuesday 2 April 2024. On Monday night (01/04/24) a 39-year-old man murdered a 28-year-old woman, his former partner, with a knife outside the Police Station. (KARAYANNIS MICHALIS-EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A series of mishaps by police led a woman who went to a station seeking protection from a boyfriend led to her being stabbed to death outside after told to leave and call an emergency number instead, a probe has found.

The internal investigation by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) into the murder of Kyriaki Griva outside a police precinct by her ex-partner on April 1 reportedly discovered a number of officers failed to do their duty, then being disciplined.

Griva, 28, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner shortly after leaving the police precinct in Agioi Anargyroi in northern Athens, where she had gone to report him for stalking and to request a police escort home.

She was told “The police aren’t taxis,” and went outside to call a police line for assistance under guidelines for abused women and victims of domestic violence and she had a male friend with her but her partner stabbed her from behind.

Documents seen by Kathimerini list omissions and errors, including by the acting supervisor of the Western Attica District who is accused of not taking care to provide her a patrol vehicle although it was available to get her home safely.

The supervisor was also chided for contacting her commanding officer and the head of the Police Directorate of Western Attica for the necessary instructions but her name wasn’t given nor was it said what action was taken against her.

The brigadier conducting the investigation also accused the supervisor of not giving sufficient instructions to the duty officer to get details of the complaint and to ask the Emergency Dispatch Center to send a patrol car to the house of the 28-year-old woman to locate and bring in the boyfriend for questioning.